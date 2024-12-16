Samsung Biologics listed among top most sustainable companies in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Acknowledged for strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and continued commitment to sustainability through net-zero initiatives and responsible value chain management

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced its continued recognition by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), a globally recognized benchmark for evaluating the sustainability performance of over 2,500 publicly traded companies.

Samsung Biologics was recognized for its dedication to embed sustainable business practices across its operations, particularly robust environmental efforts, including progress toward achieving net-zero emissions and an enhanced focus on carbon reduction across the value chain. The company has been listed for four consecutive years.

"This achievement demonstrates our commitment to driving sustainability across our operations and the broader biopharma value chain," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We remain focused on delivering meaningful progress toward a net-zero future while supporting our clients and partners with their ESG goals and contribute to a healthier world."

Samsung Biologics continues to advance ESG initiatives, including its leadership role within the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI). As a champion of the Supply Chains Working Group in the SMI Health Systems Task Force, the company actively engages global suppliers to decarbonize and build more resilient value chains. The global CDMO is accelerating transition to renewable energy through its Power Purchase Agreement, Renewable Energy Certificate, also having completed Product Carbon Footprint measurements to support our clients in achieving net-zero. This year, Samsung Biologics joined the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative and also received an EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating.

