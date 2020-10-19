Samsung Biologics partners with BioEleven for cancer immunotherapy development and manufacturing

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (207940.KS) has entered into a partnership agreement with BioEleven to develop and manufacture BN-101A, a third-generation immunotherapy to treat cancer.

Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide a full scope of its development services from cell line development, process development, to non-clinical and clinical material manufacturing as well as IND filing support.

"Partnering with BioEleven reinforces the key value of our CDO business model: to support our clients with faster and better services in their efforts to help patients in need all around the world," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We thank BioEleven for putting trust in our services, and look forward to seeing what this partnership will accomplish."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity at a single site, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com.

About BioEleven Co., Ltd.

BioEleven, a specialized probiotic company, has secured its own probiotics strains over the past decade and is running the first stool bank for FMT (Fecal Microbiota Transplantation) in Korea. Based on the core competencies on the microbiome research and development accumulated so far, BioEleven is focusing on developing novel drugs combining immuno-oncology therapy with live biotherapeutics that increase the efficacy. For more information, visit http://bio11corp.co.kr.

