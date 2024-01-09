Samsung Biologics presents 2024 business plans at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today presented its 2024 business plans and strategy at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference held in San Francisco, California.

During the main track presentation, John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics, announced that the company will continue to add fresh capacity and further diversify its portfolio in the new year to deliver on its commitment to produce high-quality biomedicines and ensure client satisfaction despite a challenging environment.

"This year, we expect to face fiercer competition and challenges as we prepare for the next decade of growth," said Rim. "We will continue to make bold investments in capacity and geographic expansion to address the growing market demand, while securing core capabilities in new modalities to better serve and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Samsung Biologics broke ground on its second Bio Campus last year and has been accelerating the construction of Plant 5, which will bring up the company's total biomanufacturing capacity to 784,000 liters upon its completion in April 2025. By 2032, Bio Campus II will house four plants, each with a capacity of 180,000 liters, and combined with Bio Campus I, will enable Samsung Biologics to provide over 1.3 million liters' capacity to clients worldwide.

The company is also building an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility at a separate site, with the aim to commence operations by 2024. The company has been investing in biotech companies with advanced technologies to secure relevant ADC capabilities.

Samsung Biologics also plans to expand its partnerships with both global pharma and emerging biotech companies by offering services incorporating its newly launched CDO platforms, S-CHOsient™ and S-Glyn™, that ensure higher productivity and quality of a molecule for successful drug development.

In terms of geographical expansion, Samsung Biologics will continue to conduct inorganic expansion studies to identify new sites to work in closer proximity to its clients, in addition to its sales offices in New Jersey and Boston, in the U.S.

"Our utmost priority will be providing the highest level of customer-centric services by improving all areas of our business through innovation and technology to bring sustainable value to all of our clients and partners," added Rim. "We will continue to build on our strong foundation of trust and pursue our mission to deliver high-quality biomedicines to as many patients around the world."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are cGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics recently completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4 offering a combined 604KL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025 adding 184KL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

