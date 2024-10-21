Samsung Biologics signs largest manufacturing deal with Asia-based pharmaceutical company

INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today a contract manufacturing deal with an Asia-based pharmaceutical company.

The disclosed deal, worth USD 1.24 billion, is the largest contract signed by a single client. Production will take place at Samsung Biologics' biomanufacturing site in Songdo, South Korea and the contract runs through December 2037. With the latest agreement, the company's accumulated contract for 2024 surpasses USD 3.3 billion.

"We are pleased to strategically collaborate with the Asia-based pharmaceutical company to bring effective, high-quality biopharmaceuticals to the global market," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "The deal comes at a significant time as we proactively build on our biomanufacturing capacity to readily support our clients. Leveraging our capabilities and proven expertise, we plan to maintain momentum for further expansion by fostering trusted and sustainable partnerships with potential and existing clients for mutual growth, and ultimately help patients with unmet needs."

Samsung Biologics has now to date partnered with 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and continues to expand its customer base to key regions, including Japan. In addition to sales offices in the U.S., the company is planning to open a regional office in Tokyo to further enhance relationships with clients.

Samsung Biologics is on track to completing the construction of a dedicated ADC facility within the end of this year. A fifth plant is set to be operational in April 2025 to add a fresh capacity of 180 kL, for a total of 784 kL across Plants 1~5. To help clients better address emerging health challenges and improve the lives of patients, the company continues to launch innovative CDO platforms and implement manufacturing technologies to support complex projects, including the development and production of multispecifics.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated, end-to-end CDMO service provider, offering seamless development and manufacturing solutions from cell line development to final aseptic fill/finish as well as laboratory testing support for the biopharmaceutical products we manufacture. Our state-of-the-art facilities are CGMP compliant with bioreactors ranging from small to large scales to serve varying client needs. To maximize our operational efficiency and expand our capabilities in response to growing biomanufacturing demand, Samsung Biologics completed Bio Campus I with Plant 4, offering a combined 604 kL total capacity, and launched Bio Campus II with the construction of Plant 5, which will be operational in April 2025, adding 180 kL biomanufacturing capacity. Additionally, Samsung Biologics America enables the company to work in closer proximity to clients based in the U.S. and Europe. We continue to upgrade our capabilities to accommodate our clients by investing in technologies such as an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility, a dedicated mRNA manufacturing facility, and additional aseptic filling capacity. As a sustainable CDMO partner of choice, we are committed to on-time, in-full delivery of the products we manufacture with our flexible manufacturing solutions, operational excellence, and proven expertise.

