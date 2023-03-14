Samsung Next Invests In Mitiga, Brings Total Funding to $45M

Financing Will Help Support Increasing Customer Demand While Continuing to Transform Incident Response for Cloud and SaaS Environments

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the cloud and SaaS incident response leader, today announced the completion of its Series A Round, bringing total funding to $45 million, led by ClearSky Security, with participation from Samsung Next and existing investors Blackstone, Atlantic Bridge and DNX. This news comes on the heels of Mandiant's former President/COO, John Watters , joining Mitiga as an independent board member.

"When we founded Mitiga, we had one goal in mind—to help organizations accelerate their responses to the rising tide of cloud and SaaS attacks," stated Tal Mozes, co-founder and CEO, Mitiga. "We knew we could do it better than traditional incident response (IR) solutions because they're reactive by nature, and tremendously time-consuming. Our proactive and automated approach enables organizations that experience cloud and SaaS breaches to respond immediately and recover faster than any other solution on the market. We are thrilled to include Samsung Next as one of our investors and look forward to our next growth phase in 2023 and beyond."

Mitiga will use the investment to accelerate its growth, helping to meet the high demand for cloud incident response services from the overwhelming number of organizations that now rely on cloud and SaaS environments—because today's harsh reality is that cloud attacks are inevitable. Mitiga's modern approach offers cloud-driven companies a new level of cyber and organizational resilience. By enabling ongoing readiness and compressing the investigation time from weeks or months to hours, Migita's solution reduces incident-related damage and gets customers back to business fast.

"As more and more companies are advancing their cloud journeys, they're beginning to understand that growing their cyber resiliency is a vital part of that transformation" stated Tal Achituv, CTO, Samsung Next. "Mitiga's modern incident response solution combined with the team's deep cloud forensics expertise enables companies to prepare for cloud breaches before they happen—so they get back to business immediately. It's an important capability and we're happy to be supporting Mitiga to enable it."

