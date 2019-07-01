Samsung Selects VIAVI for 5G Network Equipment Performance Validation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Samsung Electronics (Samsung) has selected the VIAVI TM500 Network Tester and TeraVM 5G Core Emulator to validate 5G network equipment performance. The partnership marks the first wrap-around testing of 5G stand-alone (SA) base station equipment, and emulating real-world conditions enables end-to-end test of the radio access network (RAN), thereby ensuring performance and reliability in the field.

The TM500, a scalable test system for validating network performance as experienced by end users, is considered the standard in its class, and is in use with almost every base station manufacturer in the industry. Recently released industry-first features include uplink MIMO on two layers; downlink 8CC CA; MIMO support; 4CC uplink and downlink carrier aggregation at 120 kHz and 240 kHz; millimeter wave support; and support for large numbers of UEs on 5G in both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. In addition to the industry-leading capabilities of the TM500 and TeraVM solutions, VIAVI is known for its long-standing reliability built from years of successful experience and knowledge, technology roadmap and robust local support.

"At Samsung, we are proud to be at the forefront of 5G commercialization, delivering 5G network equipment to operators around the world that is designed and tested to the highest standards," said Wonil Roh, Vice President and Head of Technology Strategy Group, Samsung Networks Business. "Through close collaboration with ecopartners like VIAVI, and leveraging our R&D expertise, we will continue accelerating innovation in 5G commercial services."

"As a mobile communications pioneer and a customer for over 15 years, Samsung's requirements are critical inputs to the VIAVI track record for innovation," said Rajesh Rao, Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, VIAVI. "Our end-to-end networking expertise and position in the industry also supports Samsung's goals to deliver market-leading equipment and interoperable solutions in any ecosystem in which it participates, contributing to the level of excellence that Samsung's customers have come to expect."

VIAVI offers a range of 4G and 5G validation, deployment and assurance solutions that accelerate testing, facilitate network evolution and speed time to market. The 3GPP-compliant TM500 Network Tester, largely regarded as the standard for wireless network testing, has seen significant market adoption for testing throughout the R&D lifecycle and also is used to stress-test network performance prior to launch of new services. Together with the 5G Core Emulator, CellAdvisor 5G and NITRO Mobile solutions, VIAVI offers a powerful combination of end-to-end testing, validation and assurance solutions that support the complete network lifecycle from the lab to the field.

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

