Samsung Showcases a Comprehensive Portfolio of Intelligent HVAC Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Built on advanced inverter technology and intelligent design, Samsung's HVAC lineup reflects a commitment to performance without compromise—delivering comfort solutions that adapt to climate, application and occupant needs while supporting long-term sustainability goals.

Samsung's residential offerings include high-efficiency heat pump systems engineered for quiet operation, precise temperature control and flexible installation. Designed with both performance and livability in mind, these systems help homeowners achieve year-round comfort while reducing energy consumption. New product introductions include:

Hylex ™ Universal, Non-Proprietary Inverter Heat Pump: Featuring R-454B refrigerant, Hylex ™ offers compatibility with most 24VAC and TXV coils and supports heat pump, dual-fuel, and cooling-only configurations. With the introduction of the new Hylex ™ condensing unit, Samsung HVAC is expanding the platform with the Hylex ™ MPAH and Hylex ™ A-Coil to deliver a fully matched system designed to streamline installation, optimize performance, and support flexible retrofit applications—including reuse of existing piping and wiring where applicable.





Featuring R-454B refrigerant, Hylex offers compatibility with most 24VAC and TXV coils and supports heat pump, dual-fuel, and cooling-only configurations. With the introduction of the new Hylex condensing unit, Samsung HVAC is expanding the platform with the Hylex MPAH and Hylex A-Coil to deliver a fully matched system designed to streamline installation, optimize performance, and support flexible retrofit applications—including reuse of existing piping and wiring where applicable. Bespoke AI WindFree™ Pro Mini Split System: Brings together AI-powered comfort and energy optimization as part of Samsung's expanding Bespoke AI appliance portfolio. Designed to adapt to users' lifestyles, the system features advanced radar-based sensing that detects occupancy, movement, and activity levels to intelligently adjust airflow direction and intensity. AI-driven Fast & Comfort Cooling delivers rapid temperature control, then transitions to WindFree™ operation for draft-free comfort, while AI Inverter and AI Energy technologies continuously analyze the space and user preferences to optimize performance—resulting in quieter operation, enhanced comfort, and improved energy efficiency.

On the commercial side, Samsung continues to expand its applied solutions portfolio, enabling scalable, connected HVAC systems for offices, retail, hospitality, data centers, education and mixed-use environments. With intelligent controls and system integration capabilities, Samsung HVAC solutions empower building professionals to optimize performance, efficiency and operational insight. Key advancements include:

DVM S2+ VRF System: Designed with AI-driven intelligence and advanced system control, DVM S2+ uses low-GWP R-32 refrigerant and delivers reliable heating performance down to -22°F (-30°C). The system meets UL Enhanced Tightness Refrigerant System (ETRS) requirements and features an onboard AI chip that enables advanced refrigerant leak detection, adaptive defrost, and intelligent compressor and pressure control—without relying on a cloud connection. Active AI functions continuously optimize energy use, scheduling, and load management, resulting in quieter operation, improved reliability, and meaningful energy savings while maintaining occupant comfort.





Designed with AI-driven intelligence and advanced system control, DVM S2+ uses low-GWP R-32 refrigerant and delivers reliable heating performance down to -22°F (-30°C). The system meets UL Enhanced Tightness Refrigerant System (ETRS) requirements and features an onboard AI chip that enables advanced refrigerant leak detection, adaptive defrost, and intelligent compressor and pressure control—without relying on a cloud connection. Active AI functions continuously optimize energy use, scheduling, and load management, resulting in quieter operation, improved reliability, and meaningful energy savings while maintaining occupant comfort. SmartThings Pro: An advanced platform designed for enterprises and HVAC professionals, enabling efficient multi-site system management through centralized, AI-driven control. The intuitive dashboard provides real-time monitoring, alerts and advanced remote diagnostics — including access to HVAC cycle data, Field Setting Value adjustments and Smart Reset — helping service teams proactively resolve issues, reduce site visits and improve operational efficiency. With integrated workflow management and automation capabilities, SmartThings Pro supports energy optimization, standardized operations and a shift from reactive maintenance to a data-driven service model.

Together, these innovations highlight Samsung HVAC's continued investment in intelligent, HVAC technologies designed to support electrification, operational efficiency and the future of connected buildings. From residential comfort to complex commercial applications, Samsung HVAC delivers adaptable solutions that help customers meet today's performance demands while preparing for what's next.

For more information about Samsung's full HVAC portfolio, visit SamsungHVAC.com.

About Samsung HVAC North America

Samsung HVAC North America is the North American Headquarters for Samsung's heating and cooling products with distribution channels throughout the United States and Canada. Samsung HVAC North America is expanding the Samsung residential and commercial air conditioning business in North America by building, training, and supporting a network of specifying representatives, distributors, and installers.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=2251AHR

SOURCE Samsung HVAC