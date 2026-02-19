Samsung Unveils the Next Generation of Hylex™ Heat Pump to Support Efficient, Cold-Climate Heating Across the Northeast

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung HVAC North America LLC ("Samsung HVAC") unveiled the next generation of Hylex™, its advanced electric heat pump system designed to deliver reliable heating performance in cold and variable climates while supporting the region's growing shift toward electrification.

Engineered with an inverter-driven compressor and designed for installation flexibility, Hylex™ helps homeowners and contractors across the Northeast address efficiency, comfort and sustainability goals—without sacrificing performance during colder months.

For contractors, Hylex™ is designed to simplify installation and reduce time on site. The system will be supported by the Hylex™ MPAH or Hylex™ A-Coil to enable a fully matched setup or used in coil-only applications with major manufacturers through AHRI-listed system combinations. Existing line sets, piping, wiring and insulation can often be reused—helping minimize disruption and installation complexity.

Built to perform in demanding conditions, Hylex™ delivers 100% heating capacity at temperatures as low as –4°F and continues with high heating operation down to –13°F, making it a strong solution for cold-climate applications that have traditionally relied on fossil fuels as the primary source of heating. The system can also be configured for dual-fuel operation, allowing the heat pump to manage everyday heating needs while a secondary heat source supports extreme weather conditions.

Hylex™ also supports a connected comfort experience. The system is compatible with popular third-party thermostats, giving homeowners choice and flexibility, while still enabling SmartThings monitoring features such as error notifications and outdoor unit energy data. When paired with a Samsung thermostat, Hylex™ unlocks expanded SmartThings functionality, including AI-driven system optimization, geofencing and enhanced system insights.

Designed with modern homes in mind, Hylex™ features a compact footprint compared to traditional unitary systems. Its smaller size makes it well-suited for zero-lot-line properties, helping preserve outdoor space—and offering wall-mount installation options for added flexibility. Quiet operation further supports comfortable living in dense residential environments.

For more information about Hylex™ and Samsung's HVAC solutions, visit SamsungHVAC.com.

