Samuel Announces Investments in Missouri Metals Division to Meet Growing Aerospace Market Demand

Missouri Metals is a leader in custom titanium hot forming and super plastic forming of aerospace parts, both of which are demanding manufacturing processes that require a high degree of precision. Titanium is increasingly the material of choice for hundreds of structural parts in modern aircraft, particularly near engines and other onboard heat sources because of its durability, chemical resistance and heat tolerant properties. These new investments will allow Missouri Metals to more effectively respond to growing customer demand.

"With our team's technical expertise and processing knowledge, Missouri Metals is known in the industry for our ability to deliver on the most technically demanding titanium forming projects," said Tim Hardman, Samuel's Vice President of Aerospace. "Since the aerospace industry is all about quality, speed and customer responsiveness, the investments we are making will mean that we have the capacity and state-of-the-art equipment required to deliver global programs to an even larger number of customers."

Samuel acquired Missouri Metals in January 2018, signaling a focus on the aerospace market for Samuel. Missouri Metals will exhibit at the Farnborough International Airshow along with Burloak Technologies, a leader in the rapidly developing additive manufacturing sector. Their booth will be located in the Aerospace 4.0 Hall at Booth 5000.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 5,000 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

