Samuel Hale Helps California Businesses Avoid the COVID Catch-22 New Workers' Compensation Insurance Rules Require Vigilance

FOLSOM, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Hale, LLC is here to help California businesses navigate workers' compensation challenges caused by the pandemic.

On May 6, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that created a rebuttable workers' compensation presumption for workers who contract COVID-19. Under the new rules, workers who work outside of their homes can file a workers' compensation claim if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, and the illness will be presumed to have been contracted through work.

The pandemic is far from over. On July 4, 2020, California reported 5,410 new cases and 18 new deaths. This brought the total number of cases in the state to 260,155, with 6,331 deaths.

Nevertheless, the state is progressing through a four-phase reopening plan. This puts businesses in a difficult position. They need to make money and pay their employees, but if their employees get sick, minimal proof that the illness was contracted at work will be required to file a workers' compensation claim. As the Press-Enterprise explains, this is creating a Catch-22 for the state's small businesses.

Samuel Hale is helping its employer clients navigate this Catch-22 in many ways.

Employers who partner with Samuel Hale receive frequent updates, guidance and workplace communication tools to help maintain a safe work environment. If a claim occurs, they can rely on Samuel Hale's Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) program to improve outcomes through a unique legal process, thanks to the carve-out agreement approved by the California Department of Workers' Compensation.

"ADR provides a no-nonsense process that facilitates quality medical treatment, payment for lost wages and a quick return to work," says Samuel Hale CEO and founder, Michael A. DiManno. "Most importantly, it provides direct access alternative streamlined dispute resolution, and helps employers stabilize their claims costs and take control of the Ex-mods."

As businesses deal with the economic impact and employment risks caused by the pandemic, navigating workers' compensation issues carefully will be critical, and Samuel Hale is available to help.

