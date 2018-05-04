Samuel, Son & Co. Acquires CAID Industries

CAID is a leading provider of fabrication and precision machining services, mining and mineral processing technologies, engineered systems and automation equipment for customers in diversified markets, such as mining, energy, aerospace and healthcare. This acquisition expands Samuel's manufacturing capabilities while adding a market leading company to its manufacturing group of companies.

"CAID has developed an outstanding reputation in the industry and its talented team is known for its engineering expertise, commitment to quality and the innovative solutions it provides to customers," said Rod Crawford, President of Samuel Manufacturing. "Welcoming the CAID team into the Samuel family of companies will allow us to broaden our reach into new markets and strengthen our geographic footprint in the Southwest United States."

"We are extremely proud of what the CAID team has built over the last 70 years," stated Rob Assenmacher, President of CAID Industries. "This is a marriage of two great family businesses. As a longtime customer of Samuel, our companies have developed a strong relationship. Now joining Samuel gives our organization the ability to significantly accelerate our growth while offering a larger portfolio of products to our customers."

Mr. Assenmacher will continue leading the business as President of CAID Group, which will operate as a separate business unit within Samuel's Manufacturing Division. Founded in 1947, CAID Industries is one of the largest industrial metal fabricators and specialty manufacturers in the Southwest United States, with its world class campus of facilities in Tucson, Arizona. In 2017, CAID Industries was ranked as one of North America's top metal fabricators by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co. is a family-owned and operated, integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With 5,200+ employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. Supporting 40,000+ customers, we leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business - one customer at a time. For more information, visit www.samuel.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samuel-son--co-acquires-caid-industries-300643122.html

SOURCE Samuel Son & Co., Limited

Related Links

www.samuel.com

