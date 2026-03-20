Samyang Corp. Introduces A High-Purity Crystalline Soluble Fiber 'Kestose' at Future Food-Tech San Francisco 2026

- Showcased features and application cases of 'Crystalline Kestose,' a soluble fiber containing over 99% fructooligosaccharides

- Demonstrated sugar reduction and fiber fortification benefits, offering tasting samples of sports drink mix with Crystalline Kestose [1]

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang corp. announced that it participated in Future Food-Tech San Francisco 2026 (FFT 2026), held on March 19–20 in San Francisco, California, where it unveiled its high-purity crystalline soluble fiber, Kestose, for the first time on the global stage.

Samyang corp. presenting its high-purity crystalline soluble fiber, Kestose at Future Food-Tech 2026

FFT 2026 is a leading international conference that brings together global food companies, startups, investors, and research institutions to explore innovative technologies and emerging trends in the food industry. This year's event attracted more than 1,500 industry professionals from over 200 companies across 40 countries.

At the conference, Samyang introduced its proprietary high-purity crystalline soluble fiber, Kestose, through a technical presentation. Dr. Hyerim Kim, Principal Researcher at Samyang corp., presented key insights on global dietary fiber trends, as well as the physico-chemical properties, functional benefits, and category-specific application cases of Crystalline Kestose.

Kestose is a type of fructooligosaccharide (FOS), a prebiotic ingredient that serves as a nutrient source for beneficial gut bacteria.[1]

Unlike conventional liquid or powder-type dietary fiber ingredients, Kestose is distinguished by its crystalline form. Developed based on Samyang's proprietary technology, it exhibits low hygroscopicity, minimizing clumping, and offers fast dissolution. These physical properties enable easy application across a wide range of products, including confectionery and powdered beverages.

Crystalline Kestose also offers differentiated nutritional benefits. Containing over 99% fructooligosaccharides, it supports dietary fiber intake while delivering approximately 30% of the sweetness of sugar, with sugar content as low as around 1%.[1]

This enables manufacturers to achieve both sugar reduction and fiber fortification without compromising sweetness. As a result, Crystalline Kestose is well-suited for use in high-value, nutrition-focused products such as snack bars, yogurt, protein beverages, and dietary supplements.

During the conference, Samyang corp. also offered tasting samples of sports drink mix with Crystalline Kestose, engaging with global food companies and industry stakeholders to explore potential applications and collaboration opportunities.

"FFT 2026 marked the first global introduction of our high-purity crystalline soluble fiber, Kestose," said Jung-Sook Han, Head of Samyang corporation's Food R&D Center. "We will continue to strengthen our R&D capabilities in functional food ingredients, expand partnerships with global food companies, and enhance our competitiveness in the global market."

Meanwhile, Samyang corp. is accelerating its expansion into the global specialty ingredients market by strengthening R&D in products such as the alternative sweetener allulose and functional dietary fiber resistant dextrin.

SOURCE Samyang Corporation