Samyang Corp Showcases Specialty Ingredients at World's Largest Food Technology Expo

Participates in the IFT 2024 International Food Technology Expo held in Chicago , USA from July 15-17

Focuses on promoting alternative sweetener Allulose and soluble dietary fiber Resistant dextrin

Displays tasting samples and actual products incorporating specialty ingredients to aid visitor understanding

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Corporation is accelerating its efforts to promote specialty (high-functional) ingredients and expand overseas markets by consistently participating in global food-related exhibitions.

Samyang Corporation (CEO Nag-hyun Choi) announced its participation in the International Food Technology Expo IFT 2024 held in Chicago, USA, from July 15 to 17.

Samyang Corp's promotional booth at IFT 2024.

This expo, organized annually by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), is the world's largest food technology event, with over 1,300 companies from more than 100 countries participating.

Previously, Samyang Corp had promoted the excellence of its specialty ingredients at the Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) 2024 in March, the International Food Ingredients & Additives (IFIA) Exhibition and Conference 2024 in Japan in May, and the Seoul International Food Industry Exhibition 2024 in June.

At this expo, the company focused on promoting its alternative sweetener Allulose and soluble dietary fiber Resistant dextrin, providing tasting samples using these ingredients to enhance visitors' understanding. Tasting samples included sugar-free keto ice cream with reduced calories using Allulose and increased dietary fiber content using Resistant Dextrin, and plant-based jelly and protein bars.

Allulose is a sugar found in figs and grapes that provides about 70% of the sweetness of sugar but with nearly zero calories, making it an effective alternative sweetener. Samyang Corp developed liquid Allulose based on its proprietary enzyme technology in 2016 and began mass production at its Ulsan plant in 2020. The following year, the company launched its B2B brand Nexweet®, which means "next-generation healthy sweetener," initiating full-scale entry to the global market.

Samyang's Allulose is characterized by properties similar to fructose and clean sweetness. It is used in various domestic food categories, including beverages, dairy products, sauces, syrups, and frozen desserts.

Resistant dextrin, a soluble dietary fiber, is a healthy, functional food ingredient that can aid in smooth bowel movements, suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes, and improve blood triglyceride levels. Samyang Corp, seeing the potential synergy between this functional ingredient and Allulose, which specializes in sugar reduction, has been producing liquid and powdered Resistant dextrin under the brand name Fiberest®, which means "the best among dietary fibers."

Samyang Corp CEO Nag-hyun Choi stated, "Recently, in the U.S., products that are not only low in sugar and calories but also high in dietary fiber content have been gaining popularity. Targeting this trend, we propose solutions applying Allulose and Resistant dextrin to potential customers," adding, "We plan to actively participate in global food exhibitions to expand our overseas market presence."

Meanwhile, Samyang Corp plans to showcase its superior food ingredient technology at upcoming events in the second half of this year, including Health ingredients (Hi) in Japan, and SupplySide West (SSW) and Food ingredients North America in the U.S.

SOURCE Samyang Corporation