Samyang Corporation Acquires Global Eco-Friendly Certification for Recycled Plastic Fishing Net Materials

News provided by

Samyang Corporation

14 Dec, 2023, 03:30 ET

- Achieves eco-friendly certification from the international certification agency, UL Solutions

- Leads in reducing carbon emissions by introducing Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system in chemical business subsidiaries

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Group has acquired international certification for plastic materials recycled from fishing nets, and is leading in eco-friendly management by establishing a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system for carbon emission reduction.

Continue Reading
"ECV Ocean Plastic" certification mark issued by UL Solutions for Samyang Corp.'s TRIECO 4D
"ECV Ocean Plastic" certification mark issued by UL Solutions for Samyang Corp.'s TRIECO 4D

Samyang Corporation, a chemical/food business subsidiary of Samyang Group (CEO Ho-sung Kang), recently announced that nine types of their recycled fishing net plastic (nylon) material, "TRIECO 4D," have acquired global certification for ocean plastic recycling, "ECV Ocean Plastic (2809-3)," from the international testing and certification agency, UL Solutions.

The ECV Ocean Plastic certification verifies the properties of recycled ocean waste plastic by confirming its mineral content, characteristics, and the proportion of recycled material. This certification system was created by UL Solutions to prevent "Greenwashing" (falsely promoting something as eco-friendly) and tracks a product's entire cycle, including collection and transportation of raw materials. Certification is only possible after undergoing strict on-site inspections of every process.

The nine certified TRIECO 4D products of Samyang Corporation use discarded fishing nets from Korea coastal fisheries, which are high quality due to their short replacement cycles, overcoming the limitations of weakened properties in recycled plastics with Samyang Corporation's compounding (mixing additives to improve properties) technology.

Currently, they are being developed not only for automotive interior and exterior parts but also for structural components of vehicles, having met the material property standards required by several domestic and international automotive companies.

Samyang Corporation's CEO Ho-sung Kang stated, "With this ECV Ocean Plastic certification, the TRIECO 4D's use of marine waste has been recognized for its reliability and material excellence." He added, "As the uses for recycled fishing net materials expand, we plan to also commercialize these materials in household goods, furniture, and fashion accessories."

Samyang Group has recently established a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) system in its chemical business subsidiaries like Samyang Corporation, Samyang Kasei, and Samyang Innochem, and the system will become operational in December.

The LCA system calculates carbon emissions throughout the entire process from raw material extraction to usage and disposal and assesses the product's environmental impact. With the introduction of international regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and EU's automotive Life Cycle Assessment, there is a growing global interest in carbon emission reduction through LCA.

Samyang Group, with the new LCA system, can now monitor carbon emissions for all its products in production, and predict reductions in emissions when applying eco-friendly materials like recycled and newly developed bio-based materials, thanks to its simulation capabilities. Future plans call for continued monitoring and reductions of carbon emissions at each business site through the LCA system.

Samyang Corporation AM(Advanced Materials) BU(Business Unit) Website
https://samyangep.com/en/index

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296166/ECV_Ocean_Plastic__certification_mark_issued_by_UL_Solutions_for_Samyang_Corp__s_TRIECO_4D.jpg

Also from this source

Samyang Corporation obtient la certification écologique mondiale pour ses filets de pêche en plastique recyclé

Samyang Corporation obtient la certification écologique mondiale pour ses filets de pêche en plastique recyclé

Le groupe Samyang a obtenu une certification internationale pour les matériaux plastiques recyclés à partir de filets de pêche, et est à la pointe de ...
Samyang Corporation adquiere la certificación para plásticos reciclados para redes de pesca

Samyang Corporation adquiere la certificación para plásticos reciclados para redes de pesca

Samyang Group ha adquirido la certificación internacional para materiales plásticos reciclados de redes de pesca y es líder en gestión ecológica al...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.