Samyang Innochem Acquires International Eco-Friendly Certification "ISCC Plus" for White Bio Material, Isosorbide

News provided by

Samyang Innochem

20 Dec, 2023, 03:30 ET

  • Evaluates entire process from raw material purchase to sales
  • Reliable international certification establishes bridgehead for entering global markets
  • Isosorbide, made from plant resources like corn, 100% biomass material delivers superior durability, heat resistance, and chemical resistance, expands application range

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang Innochem targeting global markets acquires international eco-friendly certification for the white bio material Isosorbide.

Samyang Group's chemical subsidiary Samyang Innochem (CEO Ho-Sung Kang) held an ISCC Plus Certificate ceremony with Control Union, a global certification for ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) at the headquarters of Samyang Group in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

ISCC Plus is an international certification system awarded to sustainable and low carbon products that comply with the European Union (EU) Renewable Energy Directive (RED). It is established by the internationally recognized eco-friendly certification agency ISCC, rigorously evaluating the entire supply chain process from raw material purchase to production and sales.

The Isosorbide that Samyang Innochem has now certified is an eco-friendly material based on 100% biomass, chemically processed from starch extracted from plant resources like corn. It is used in the production of plastics, coatings, etc., replacing conventional petrochemical materials, and is uniquely produced by Samyang Innochem in South Korea. Plastics, acrylates, and adhesives made using Isosorbide contribute to reducing carbon emissions and are excellent in terms of transparency, durability, heat and chemical resistance, and adhesiveness, allowing them to be widely used in electronic products, automotive interior and exterior materials, food containers, and building materials.

Ho-Sung Kang, CEO of Samyang Innochem, stated, "With this ISCC Plus certification, we have laid the groundwork for Isosorbide's global market entry." The CEO added, "We will accelerate the global launch of Isosorbide and apply it to a variety of products, continuously expanding our eco-friendly specialty material business." 

Samyang Group is actively engaged in product development based on the characteristics and excellence of Isosorbide. Last year, they started mass production of an eco-friendly adhesive for electric vehicles, and have developed high transmittance polycarbonate for daytime running lights using a light-transmitting improver made with Isosorbide, which increases light transmittance and reduces yellowing. They are also developing thermal management materials for electric vehicle batteries, gradually expanding their application range. 

Also from this source

Samyang Innochem obtient la certification internationale écologique « ISCC Plus » pour son bio-matériau blanc, l'isosorbide

Samyang Innochem, qui vise les marchés mondiaux, obtient la certification internationale de respect de l'environnement pour son bio-matériau blanc,...

Samyang Innochem erhält internationale Umweltzertifizierung „ISCC Plus" für weißes Bio-Material Isosorbid

Samyang Innochem richtet sich auf den globalen Markt aus und erwirbt eine internationale Umweltzertifizierung für weißes Bio-Material Isosorbid. Die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.