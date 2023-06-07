Samyang Signs Partnership Agreement with Yxintent, China for Dermal Filler Lafullen®

News provided by

Samyang Holdings

07 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

  • Yxintent will exclusively sell Lafullen® after conducting clinical trials and approval in China, with Samyang supplying products worth KRW 100 billion over the next five years
  • Long-lasting biodegradable dermal filler with natural volume and long-lasting effects, proven safety and efficacy
  • Obtained approval in Indonesia in April, expanding into global market including China and Latin America

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean company Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group, led by representative Lee Young-joon, is set to expand into the global medical aesthetics market with its biodegradable polymer filler, Lafullen®.

Continue Reading
Samyang Signs Partnership Agreement with Yxintent, China for Dermal Filler Lafullen®
Samyang Signs Partnership Agreement with Yxintent, China for Dermal Filler Lafullen®

Samyang Holdings signed a partnership agreement with Hangzhou Yxintent, a Chinese medical devices and aesthetics specialist company for the export of Lafullen® at Samyang Discovery Center in Pangyo. Through this contract, Yxintent will conduct clinical trials and obtain approval for Lafullen® in China, and once approved, will exclusively sell Lafullen® in China. Being the first Korean company entering the China's biodegradable polymer dermal filler market, Samyang Holdings plans to supply about KRW 100 billion worth of finished products over the next five years. With this export agreement with Yxintent, Samyang Holdings plans to take the lead in China's rapidly growing polymer filler market.

Lafullen® is a dermal filler developed by Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group. It is primarily composed of biodegradable polymer substance called polycaprolactone (PCL) that has a duration of over two years. In 2021, it obtained approval and was recognized for its excellent qualities with its long-term effects and safety being published in a Scientific Citation Index(SCI) international academic journal.

Samyang Holdings has recently been intensifying its global entry into the filler market. In April, Lafullen® obtained approval in Indonesia while discussing export contracts with many countries in Central and South America as well as Southeast Asia.

President Lee Young-joon of Samyang Holdings Biopharm Group stated, "Yxintent possesses a large number of experts in the field of large-scale approval, as well as sales networks, so we anticipate quickly obtainingproduct approval and increasing market share in China," and added that they intend to gradually strengthen partnerships in the medical aesthetics field, such as Lafullen® and lifting thread product, Croquis®.

Chairman Evan Wang of Yxintent stated, "Samyang Group has a long history and outstanding technology, so the expectation for Lafullen® is high," and added that they intend to form close partnerships with Samyang Holdings to ensure successful entry of Lafullen® into the Chinese market.

SOURCE Samyang Holdings

Also from this source

Samyang firma un acuerdo de colaboración con Yxintent, China, para Dermal Filler LaFullen®

Samyang assina acordo de parceria com Yxintent, China, para enchimento dérmico Lafullen®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.