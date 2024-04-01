Samyang Steps Up in Solid-State Battery Materials Business with Investment in Solid Ionics

Investing in the development of solid electrolytes and main ingredient lithium sulfide, key materials for sulfide-based solid-state batteries

Securing a competitive edge with patented technology and in-house process development, awaiting final tests by battery manufacturers

CEO Ho-sung Kang announces full-scale entry into solid-state battery business, aiming to expand business portfolio

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samyang has kick-started its entry into the solid-state battery materials business, positioning itself as a game-changer in the battery industry.

Samyang Corporation(CEO Ho-sung Kang) signed an investment contract worth ₩3 billion with Solid Ionics, a solid electrolyte development and manufacturing company, at the Samyang Group headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul. This follows a previous investment of ₩2.9 billion in Solid Ionics by Samyang in 2020, bringing the total investment to ₩5.9 billion, reflecting a strong belief in the company's value and technological prowess.

With this investment, Samyang secures a position in the solid-state battery industry by adding solid electrolytes and lithium sulfide (Li2S), key materials for solid-state batteries, to its business portfolio. This move also accelerates the commercialization of products under development by Solid Ionics.

Solid-state batteries, the next generation of secondary batteries, replace the liquid electrolyte between the cathode and anode with a solid electrolyte, significantly reducing the risk of explosions and fires while offering vastly superior energy density. Based on the composition of the materials, solid-state batteries are divided into three types: sulfide-based, oxide-based, and polymer-based. Among these, the market's interest is particularly focused on sulfide-based solid-state batteries, which offer the highest ionic conductivity and the ability to achieve superior energy density.

Solid Ionics is preparing for mass production of solid electrolytes used in sulfide-based solid-state batteries. The company holds a patent for the production of lithium sulfide, the primary material, ensuring a stable supply of materials and competitive pricing.

Furthermore, Solid Ionics has developed a semi-continuous production process where the input of materials and production occur simultaneously, enabling the production of large quantities of products with uniform quality at a faster rate compared to the typical batch production process, which requires producing the same amount in one go each time. A production process capable of manufacturing both large particles for electrolyte membranes and smaller particles for cathode materials, with a monthly output of one ton, has also been established. Solid Ionics plans to complete a production plant in Ulsan by 2027, capable of producing 1,200 tons of sulfide-based solid electrolytes annually, as it gears up for the final commercialization tests with solid-state battery developers.

"Solid electrolytes are the most critical component in solid-state batteries, and numerous companies globally are racing to develop them," said CEO Ho-sung Kang. He added, "This investment will serve as a stepping stone for Samyang's full-scale entry into the solid-state battery materials business, with plans to expand our battery materials portfolio in the future."

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Samyang Group aims to become a global specialty company with differentiated technological capabilities and competitive market positioning. Samyang is enhancing its business portfolio towards high-functionality specialties and global markets, focusing on health & wellness materials, advanced industrial materials such as semiconductors, and environmentally friendly materials. This includes acquiring management rights to semiconductor material company NC Chem and global specialty chemical company Verdant Specialty Solutions.

SOURCE Samyang Corporation