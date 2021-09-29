San Antonio Fitness & Yoga Center Offering a Week of Unlimited Classes

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Union, which has three convenient locations in San Antonio, is offering an introductory special to new members who are looking to get back into community-based fitness! New members can join The Union for only $25 and can take advantage of an entire week of unlimited classes. This exclusive deal includes access to every class, every location, and every available time slot.

"There's something special about being a part of a community of people who are all working towards the same goal," says co-owner of The Union and San Antonio native Steve Falk. "We all desire better fitness, better health, and better lifestyles. This introductory special is the perfect way for San Antonians to explore all the different ways to achieve these things."

There's certainly no shortage of classes to take advantage of with this introductory offer. Boasting two dozen classes in both studio and gym formats, there's something for everyone and every preference.

"All of our group fitness classes are led by experienced, enthusiastic, and friendly trainers," says Falk. "These men and women are incredible assets and allies when it comes to getting your form correct, avoiding injury, and getting the most out of your fitness routine." Now is the perfect time to start your road to a better life and a healthier lifestyle in San Antonio with The Union!

About The Union:

The Union's first location opened in San Antonio in 2004 and has since expanded to three locations — Park Oaks, Alamo Heights, and Huebner. Classes take place in two general settings — studio classrooms or a gym space. One of the most popular offers is Bikram yoga, which has two intensity levels. The Union's Hot Barre class fuses ballet-inspired movements with elements of Pilates, yoga, and strength training. You can take your HIIT training to the next level with a Hot HIIT class, one of the most energetic and fun classes. Gym classes include TRX Shred, X-Fit, and Build — a 60-minute basic strength training class to help build muscle, improve strength and bone density, and lose fat.

New members who enjoy their introductory week of unlimited classes can sign up for unlimited classes, including virtual options, for one low rate. Family plans are also available for a reduced cost per person.

