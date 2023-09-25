San Antonio International Airport Announces First-Ever Nonstop Flights to Europe

"This a spectacular win for San Antonio," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "This is the first time people in San Antonio will be able to fly from SAT to Europe nonstop and vice-versa. Germany is where San Antonio has the most demand for travel in Europe because of the cultural, historic, tourism, military, and business ties."

SAT's first-ever nonstop trans-Atlantic service on Condor will have an annual $34 million estimated economic impact to the region.

"This nonstop route to Frankfurt is a big win for the City of San Antonio and our regional businesses," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President & CEO of greater:SATX, the economic development partnership for the region. "I'm bullish on our air service progress and even more excited about what this means for supporting new corporate growth in our San Antonio region. With each added nonstop flight, San Antonio is better positioned to continue growing our base of manufacturing, technology, financial services, life sciences, and clean energy industries."

San Antonio-based corporations will benefit from the global flight through increased tourism and business opportunities the direct flight will deliver, including financial services and fintech leader, USAA and grocery and private brand guru, H-E-B.

"San Antonio, or Military City USA as we like to call it, is a hub for growth, talent, and tourism, and the connectivity this brings will help accelerate our city's progress," said Wayne Peacock, President & CEO of USAA. This new flight route represents a collaborative effort across business, tourism and government organizations, all of which care deeply about the San Antonio community. It opens the door to the rest of Europe and beyond but, more importantly, shows the power of San Antonians when they unite around a shared mission."

"San Antonio has been the largest and fastest-growing U.S. city without nonstop transatlantic service, and we're proud to announce our first nonstop flight to Europe," said Craig Boyan, President of H-E-B. We've also added nonstop service to Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Kansas City with plans for many more destinations as we continue to invest in our airport and air service."

Tickets are on sale now and Condor will service the flight with its new fuel-efficient Airbus A330-900neo aircraft that features 310 total seats with 30 in Business Class, 64 in Premium Economy, and 216 in Economy. The new seasonal service will operate from May 17-September 6, 2024.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System, said Condor is a welcome addition for SAT, which will help attract other airlines and more destinations.

"This is just the beginning of so much more to come at SAT," Saenz said. "We fully believe San Antonio will utilize this service to Europe and take advantage of Condor's extremely competitive airfares. Once that happens, we anticipate Condor will expand their services even further."

Visit San Antonio, the region's tourism and convention destination marketing organization, and greater:SATX will work in partnership with the City of San Antonio to market the new service globally.

"The inaugural non-stop transatlantic flight by Condor Airlines marks a monumental step in our journey to elevate San Antonio into a global brand," declared Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. "Our data unequivocally demonstrates the demand within the San Antonio region for these flights. This data has not only struck a chord with Condor Airlines' executives but will also serve as a compelling narrative to entice other airlines, both domestically and internationally, as we continue to share the exciting stories of the ever-evolving San Antonio."

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor, said the airline is focused on providing quality service and good value.

"With our growing fleet of A330neos, we can provide better travel options to more Americans every year," Teckentrup said. "I am particularly proud to offer the only nonstop connection from San Antonio, Texas to Frankfurt, Germany – the heart of Europe, where travelers can enjoy the popular touristic sights of Germany or travel beyond conveniently by air, road or rail. I invite everyone to try out our newest and most luxurious in-flight experience ever."

Initially, Condor will operate flights three days a week under the following schedule:

Mondays:

Depart SAT at 10:05 p.m. ; Arrive at FRA at 3:20 p.m. the next day

; Arrive at FRA at 3:20 p.m. Depart FRA at 3:40 p.m. ; Arrive at SAT at 8:05 p.m.

Wednesdays/Fridays:

Depart SAT at 8:25 p.m. ; Arrive at FRA at 1:40 p.m. the next day

; Arrive at FRA at Depart FRA at 2:00 p.m. ; Arrive at SAT at 6:25 p.m.

The anticipated flight times are:

San Antonio to Frankfurt : 10 hours, 15 minutes

to : 10 hours, 15 minutes Frankfurt to San Antonio : 11 hours, 25 minutes

To book a flight on Condor Airlines, visit Condor.com. To learn more about all of SAT's nonstop destinations, please visit the airport's website.

About the City of San Antonio - Vibrant & Thriving

San Antonio is a vibrant city with a thriving economy, deep cultural heritage and communities that are compassionate, inclusive and proudly diverse. It is the seventh largest city in the United States and one of the strongest fiscally managed cities in the country, nurturing entrepreneurship, encouraging investment and funding infrastructure. The City fosters partnership and growth opportunities in aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, and information technology. San Antonio's famed River Walk and The Alamo are the top tourist attractions in Texas, and its historic missions are a designated World Heritage Site – the first and only in Texas. Proudly called Military City, USA®, San Antonio is home to one of the largest populations of active-duty military and veterans, as well as mission-critical commands, including military medicine, cybersecurity, pilot training and basic training. For more information, visit SanAntonio.gov and follow @COSAGov on social.

About greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership

greater:SATX is the economic partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is led by the regional businesses and supported by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS, and economic development partners throughout the region. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies relocate or expand in the region that collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (Twitter) @greater_SATX , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

