San Antonio: The Coolest Destination Kicks Off Summer with First-Ever River Celebration

The San Antonio River Walk's Unique Pool Float Parade marks the start of a season of many cool stories and experiences to be had only in San Antonio

As the summer rolls in, there's no better time to plan a getaway to the vibrant city of San Antonio. With its unbeatable combination of attractions, events, and refreshing escapes, San Antonio promises an unforgettable summer getaway for visitors of all ages. A Pool Float Parade the morning of May 30th at the iconic San Antonio River Walk officially kicked off the summer season and invites travelers to dive into fun in the city – just not into the River Walk itself as that is not allowed!

Here are just a few of the many reasons why San Antonio is a must-visit destination this summer:

Dive into the Theme Park Capital of Texas : From thrilling rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas to the enchanting wonders of SeaWorld San Antonio, adventure awaits around every corner. Cool off from the Texas heat with a splash at Aquatica, Hurricane Harbor, Morgan's Inspiration Island and Schlitterbahn Waterpark, or embark on a scenic river cruise along the famous San Antonio River Walk.



Chill Out on the River Walk: Escape the summer sun with a leisurely stroll along the iconic San Antonio River Walk. Lined with charming shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, the River Walk offers a cool respite amidst lush greenery and picturesque waterways. Hop aboard a riverboat cruise to soak in the sights and sounds of this vibrant urban oasis.



Explore Indoor Attractions: Stay cool while exploring top indoor attractions and cultural landmarks in the Cultural Capital of Texas . Step into the air-conditioned comfort of the San Antonio Museum of Art and the McNay Art Museum, where world-class collections and rotating exhibitions showcase art from around the globe. Discover the rich history of the American West at the Briscoe Western Art Museum or immerse yourself in interactive exhibits at the Witte Museum.



Discover Rich History: Immerse yourself in centuries of history as you explore iconic landmarks such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions. Step back in time as you wander through the cobblestone streets of La Villita Historic Arts Village or delve into the vibrant culture of the city's diverse neighborhoods.



Savor Cool Treats and Culinary Delights: Indulge your taste buds in the Culinary Capital of Texas . Beat the summer heat with a delicious array of cool treats and refreshing beverages. From sizzling Tex-Mex dishes and Mexican paletas to savory barbecue and unique cultural cuisine, there's no shortage of flavors to tempt your palate. Be sure to sample local favorites like puffy tacos, mouthwatering brisket and refreshing margaritas.



Experience Festive Fun: Dive into the heart of San Antonio's vibrant culture with a lineup of summer festivals and events. From the spirited celebrations of Fiesta San Antonio to the lively music and dance at the Tejano Conjunto Festival, there's always something exciting happening in the city.



Enjoy Outdoor Escapes: With its beautiful parks, scenic trails, and picturesque landscapes, San Antonio beckons outdoor enthusiasts to explore its natural beauty. Hike, bike, or paddle along the Mission Reach Trail, or escape to the tranquility of the San Antonio Botanical Garden for a peaceful retreat amidst lush surroundings.



Stay Cool in Style: Relax and rejuvenate in style at one of San Antonio's luxurious hotels and resorts. Enjoy premium amenities, including sparkling pools, soothing spas, and upscale dining options, all designed to ensure a comfortable and memorable stay. Whether you prefer a downtown boutique hotel or a secluded retreat in the Texas Hill Country, San Antonio offers accommodations to suit every taste and budget.

