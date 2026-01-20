SAN ANTONIO ZOO’S FAMOUS “CRY ME A COCKROACH” FUNDRAISER RETURNS FOR VALENTINE’S DAY



Turn heartbreak into conservation with San Antonio Zoo's wildly popular Valentine's Day fundraiser

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Zoo is once again helping people everywhere get revenge with the return of its world-famous Cry Me a Cockroach Valentine's Day fundraiser, and we've rolled back prices to make it easier.

Known for its cheeky humor and global reach, Cry Me a Cockroach allows participants to symbolically name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after an ex or not-so-special someone, which is then fed to one of the zoo's animal residents. It's all in good fun—and supports a great cause.

Donation Revenge Levels include:

$5 Cockroach

$5 Veggies

$15 Rodent

Each donation helps support wildlife conservation, animal care, and education programs at San Antonio Zoo. To learn more please visit www.sazoo.org

"With Cry Me a Cockroach, we've found a fun and creative way for people around the world to get some innocent revenge," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "It's a lighthearted fundraiser with real impact, and it's become a Valentine's Day tradition across the globe."

With every Cry Me a Cockroach donation, participants will receive:

A downloadable Valentine's Day card to share with friends—or former flames

to share with friends—or former flames A special Valentine's Day video featuring one of the zoo's popular animal residents

Fans can catch feeding fun on Valentine's Day by following @SanAntonioZoo across social media platforms.

Whether you're freshly single, happily over it, or just in the mood for something wildly different, Cry Me a Cockroach offers a hilarious way to celebrate Valentine's Day while giving back to wildlife.

About San Antonio Zoological Society

San Antonio Zoological Society was established in 1929 and is a nonprofit organization committed to securing a future for wildlife. The society operates San Antonio Zoo, Will Smith Zoo School, Edutainment, Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo, and Kiddie Park.

About San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo®, operating since 1914, is a nonprofit zoological facility committed to securing a future for wildlife. Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation, and education, the zoo's mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live. The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors each year and is open year-round. San Antonio Zoo operates the largest nature-based preschool in the country, Will Smith Zoo School, the Center for Conservation and Research, and Kiddie Park. San Antonio Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America, the American Animal Hospital Association, and Humane Certified by American Humane.

