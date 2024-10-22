SAN ANTONIO'S HOLIDAYS RETURN BIGGER AND BRIGHTER FOR 2024 SEASON

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make your holiday season unforgettable in San Antonio as holidays in the Alamo City kicks off November 29 with the Ford Holiday River Parade as well as lighting of the River Walk, Houston Street, H-E-B Christmas tree in Travis Park and so much more.

“Happy Holidays, y’all!” All are invited to San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street and everything holiday in the Alamo City. From the Alamo to Legacy Park, San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street takes over one of the most historic and charming promenades in Texas and runs through January 2 with a special enhanced weekend December 13-15 to include a Holiday Market and Holiday Lights in the Sky showings. Don’t miss the Ford Holiday River Parade, ice skating at Travis Park, Coffee Festival and more

2024 brings more holiday sparkle with the second annual Holidays on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio. This year's celebration will be bigger and brighter, packed with more festivities, activities and holiday cheer for all. Set along one of the city's most historic and charming corridors, Holidays on Houston Street runs from November 29 through January 2. Be sure to mark your calendar for December 13-15, when special events (to include a Holiday Market) and activations elevate the Houston Street experience.

Other San Antonio holiday highlights:

Centro San Antonio's Art Everywhere Project returns, illuminating the flame atop the 75-foot Por Vida mural downtown along with the installation of four new selfie murals.

Family-friendly holiday themed events throughout the season at Legacy Park.

November 22 – January 5: The Rotary Ice Rink presented by Valero at Travis Park.

November 30, 2024 – January 2, 2025: Old Town Trolley Tours' Holiday Sights & Festive Nights.

December 3: Taste of Houston Street Community Dinner.

December 7: San Antonio Coffee Festival Presents: Hot Holidays on Houston Street - Coffee, tea, cider, hot chocolate and more.

December 12: Paseo Market at Legacy Park – Discover unique finds from local vendors, groove to the beats of local artists and sip on complimentary drinks (while supplies last!).

December 13-15: San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street Enhanced Weekend includes:

Holidays on Houston Street Market , with 30+ vendors offering curated selections, an Experiential Lounge and experience-based gifts from various San Antonio attractions as well as holiday food and beverages

Holiday Lights in the Sky will captivate everyone as multiple minute drone shows, choreographed to holiday music, light up the evening sky

December 14 : Homemade Christmas - Experience the holiday season at the Alamo through the eyes of early settlers as they lived on the Texas frontier in the mid-1800s

December 17 : Holidays on Houston Fun Run and 5K

For a full list of holiday happenings, details and access to ticketed events, click here.

