San Antonio's Newest Cultural Icon, Ruby City, Opens in Growing, Unique Arts Scene

San Antonio visitors also can look forward to a celebration of Mexican artist Sebastián, in the exclusive city-wide exhibit "Sebastian in San Antonio: 50+ Years/20+ sites/100+ works." Best known for his monumental sculptures found around the world, Sebastián's work has been shown in more than 190 solo exhibitions and permanent works in over 20 countries including Germany, Brazil and Japan. San Antonio is of significance for Sebastián and his work, with his iconic "La Antorcha de la Amistad" sculpture a notable part of the city's skyline. More than 100 2D and 3D works will be on display from September 2019 to May 2020 in accessible locations including the River Walk, Market Square, Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas and the San Antonio International Airport.

The opening of Ruby City and the Sebastián exhibition join San Antonio's over two dozen cultural institutions and art programs, making the city a top destination for art lovers. Additional arts highlights for this fall include:

The 25 th anniversary and return of early resident artists Alex de Leon and Elizabeth McGrath to Artpace San Antonio .

anniversary and return of early resident artists and to . San Antonio's first contemporary art space, Blue Star Contemporary, featuring four exhibitions including Joey Fauerso's Teardowns, Margaret Craig's Sea Islands , Tsuyoshi Anzai's Healthy Machines and Sterling Allen and Larry Graeber's Formal Proof .

first contemporary art space, featuring four exhibitions including , and and . Briscoe Western Arts Museum is showing more than 100 paintings and sculptures of animals around the world in the Society of Animal Artists' 59 th Annual Exhibition Art and the Animal .

is showing more than 100 paintings and sculptures of animals around the world in the Society of Animal Artists' 59 Annual Exhibition . McNay Art Museum, Texas' first modern art museum, is undergoing a $6.25 million transformation of its grounds and sculpture gardens. This fall, visitors can view Picasso to Hockney: Modern Art on Stage , as well as Mary Cassatt's Impressionist masterpiece The Cup of Tea on exclusive loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York as part of the McNay's suite of Cassatt's well-known aquatints and other works.

first modern art museum, is undergoing a transformation of its grounds and sculpture gardens. This fall, visitors can view , as well as Impressionist masterpiece on exclusive loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as part of the McNay's suite of Cassatt's well-known aquatints and other works. San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) welcomes two distinct exhibitions: Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement and Elegant Pursuits: The Arts of China's Educated Elite, 1400-1900. Elegant Pursuits celebrates the unveiling of a large Taihu rock, a gift of the Chinese Sister City, Wuxi, honoring San Antonio's tricentennial anniversary. SAMA is the first museum in the southwest to present a Taihu rock to the public.

(SAMA) welcomes two distinct exhibitions: and celebrates the unveiling of a large Taihu rock, a gift of the Chinese Sister City, Wuxi, honoring tricentennial anniversary. SAMA is the first museum in the southwest to present a Taihu rock to the public. Following its recent $100 million expansion, The Witte presents Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids, where museum goers investigate how misidentification, speculation, fear or imagination could have inspired the development of some legendary creatures.

To learn more about San Antonio's lively arts scene, go to visitsanantonio.com/arts.

Additional exhibition information and images available at media.visitsanantonio.com.

SOURCE Visit San Antonio

Related Links

http://www.visitsanantonio.com

