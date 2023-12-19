San Bernardino Marks Itself with the Most Inventory in California on RVshare

RVshare has released 2023 insights revealing the unexpected city as the destination with the most RV rentals and owners in the Golden State

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, is observing a rising trend for RV travel in San Bernardino . With its close proximity to scenic landscapes, outdoor adventure and diverse surrounding attractions, RV owners in this Southern California city have catapulted the market to being one of the top destinations for RV rentals, according to RVshare booking insights.

San Bernardino is standing out on the RVshare platform with the highest number of RV owners and rentals available than any other city in the state of California. Offering over 1,200 rental options from over 1,000 different owners, renters can start their unique journey in a wide variety of vehicles, including a luxurious Class C, a comfortable campervan, or a spacious travel trailer. The average RV rental in San Bernardino costs around $236 per night, which includes transportation and accommodations.

Some of the key highlights that contribute to the San Bernardino RV travel boom include the breathtaking scenery and landscapes surrounding the area. The San Bernardino National Forest is on the city's doorstep and packed with places to explore, as well as Joshua Tree National Park, Palm Springs, and Mount San Jacinto State Park. The RVshare blog has compiled helpful tips and resources for navigating the area, as well as a one tank itinerary that outlines an RV trip starting in San Bernardino that takes just over 4 hours to complete, packed with national parks and forests, and other big landmarks along the original Historic Route 66.

What some may label as an unexpected, travel experts advise that the city's location makes for a prime jumping off point for adventure in southern California. "With its vast options of RV rentals in the area and it's easy access to top Southern California destinations and off-the-beaten path places to discover. San Bernardino has become a sought-after destination for RV travelers looking to explore the beauty of the Golden State," says RVshare's Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "This sprawling inland empire in California might not be the first place travelers think of when planning their Southern California travels, but RVshare insights reveal that it's drawing travelers across the nation."

Whether a weekend getaway, extended road trip, or a winter escape, San Bernardino is a gateway destination for many new and avid RV travelers. For other helpful tips and resources, visit the RVshare blog, rvshare.com/blog . For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com .

