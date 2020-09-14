San Diablo Artisan Churros Releases Take & Bake Churro Kit

Beloved by Utahns since 2016, San Diablo Artisan Churros are now available for shipping nationwide . Entrepreneur Scott Porter developed the Take & Bake Churro Kit as a COVID-19 business pivot to bring the joy of "heaven sent, wicked good" gourmet filled churros safely into the home. What started as a way to satisfy the cravings of local churro fans, the overwhelming response prompted Porter to deliver churro happiness across the country.

Just in time for a socially-distanced holiday gift giving season, San Diablo Take & Bake Churros is an at-home tradition that families and friends will want to continue for special occasions and holidays, during and after quarantine.

ABOUT SAN DIABLO ARTISAN CHURROS

San Diablo Artisan Churros specializes in creating artisan-filled churros for special events and celebrations. The proprietary, award-winning churro dough recipe is made from scratch and fried on-demand. The fried golden brown, hollow-centered churros are filled with "happiness"—gourmet fillings of choice. In a relentless search for churro perfection, the menu has expanded to include seasonal flavors, savory churro offerings, and nationwide at-home delivery. San Diablo members enjoy outstanding quality artisanal food that is undeniably fresh, delicious, and delivered with a unique style of fun. Like their Artisan Churros, San Diablo is filled with social good: supporting local, national, and international non-profit causes.

