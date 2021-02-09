San Diego-Area Wendy's Free* Breakfast Offer Helping Fans Feel The Love Valentine's Day Weekend

WHEN:

From Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14 during breakfast hours, Wendy's lovers can set a date with a FREE Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at participating San Diego-area restaurants. No purchase required and while supplies last.

WHERE:

100+ participating San Diego-area Wendy's restaurants. To find your closest Wendy's San Diego location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com.

HOW:

Just ask – upon request! Head to a participating Wendy's from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to lock down this sought-after deal. Check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location. Oh honey, that biscuit and butter is enough to make any heart flutter.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*No purchase necessary. Offer valid February 12 – 14, 2021 during breakfast hours only. Limit one (1) free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit upon request per customer per day at participating San Diego-area locations while supplies last. Offer not valid for digital or delivery orders. Not valid within a combo.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

