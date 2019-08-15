San Diego Attorney Craig McClellan Named to Best Lawyers© 2020

McClellan's passion for helping clients and record of success have earned him widespread respect throughout the local communities, the esteem of his peers and colleagues, and – most recently – his 26 th consecutive inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America .

Released annually by Best Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the nation's most accomplished and acclaimed legal practitioners. Designed to elicit substantive results and serve as an objective resource for legal consumers in need of top-tier attorneys, Best Lawyers implements a multi-faceted methodology comprised of:

Nominations – Lawyers must be nominated by a qualifying submission from a client, a professional peer with at least 10 years in practice, or a law firm previously recognized by the attorney rating service.

– Lawyers must be nominated by a qualifying submission from a client, a professional peer with at least 10 years in practice, or a law firm previously recognized by the attorney rating service. Balloting and Voting – Nominees and previously recognized attorneys are vetted through a meticulous peer-review process, and must garner enough positive feedback to be highlighted in the latest edition. Ballots are provided to attorneys currently recognized in Best Lawyers based on practice and geographic area.

– Nominees and previously recognized attorneys are vetted through a meticulous peer-review process, and must garner enough positive feedback to be highlighted in the latest edition. Ballots are provided to attorneys currently recognized in based on practice and geographic area. Research & Verification – Candidates who earn the highest point totals in the ballot voting process are subsequently reviewed by the Best Lawyers editorial staff, which conducts research into case results, professional standing, and other applicable background criteria. Attorneys with the highest point totals are then selected for inclusion.

McClellan, who's previously earned Best Lawyers' "Lawyer of the Year" award on four separate occasions, was named to the 2020 edition in three practice areas: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Though a single year's recognition is an achievement earned by only a select percentage of U.S. attorneys, McClellan has been named to Best Lawyers every year since 1993.

Decades of recognition by Best Lawyers is a prestigious honor, and one which speaks volumes about the abilities and skill of Craig McClellan. The first and only San Diego injury lawyer to become a member of the illustrious Inner Circle of Advocates – an invite-only group of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys – Craig has become known throughout California and the U.S. as a truly talented litigator.

Over his years in practice, McClellan has secured more than 125 settlements and verdicts exceeding $1 million each. Known for his work in serious personal injury, product liability, business litigation, and complex claims, he's also earned numerous awards and accolades from leading professional organizations – including the Consumer Attorneys of San Diego's "Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award," Southern California Super Lawyers "Number One Attorney" in San Diego for 2019, and the Lawdragon 500, among many others. McClellan and his cases have also been featured on national media and radio, including 60 Minutes, 20/20, and the McNeil-Lehrer Report.

