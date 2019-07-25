San Diego Attorney Craig McClellan Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers

Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guide relies on meticulous editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research to recognize the nation's most accomplished attorneys in various areas of law, with a particular focus on attorneys who specialize in representing victims harmed by defective products, civil rights abuses, and the negligent acts of others.

Included in previous editions of the Lawdragon 500 list, McClellan has exemplified the highest standards of professional excellence in his work handling complex and high-stakes claims involving civil torts. In particular, he's become known for representing clients in serious personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits involving defective vehicle and auto parts, defective consumer products, and other types of preventable injuries and accidents.

McClellan's latest selection to Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers comes on the heels of several other prominent awards and accolades earned in 2019, including his:

13 th consecutive inclusion in Southern California Super Lawyers ;

consecutive inclusion in ; Selection as the Number 1 Attorney in San Diego across all areas of practice ( Super Lawyers );

across all areas of practice ( ); Fourth Selection as the Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs' Lawyer of the Year (Best Lawyers in America).

Over his many years in practice, Craig McClellan has leveraged his experience and insight for the benefit of victims facing some of life's most difficult experiences. A passionate advocate, his skill and record results are rivaled only by his unwavering commitment to clients, and his focus on providing the personalized support they need as when navigating highly challenging legal journeys.

Craig R. McClellan is Founding Partner of The McClellan Law Firm, a San Diego-based civil trial practice that represents clients in serious personal injury and business litigation matters across California. A member of the invite-only Inner Circle of Advocates, comprised of the top 100 plaintiffs' trial lawyers in the nation, he has cultivated a career of record results, including more than 125 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1M each. More information about Mr. McClellan, the firm, and areas of practice can be found at www.mcclellanlaw.com.

