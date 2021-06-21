San Diego-Based Axe Thro Co Hits Bullseye

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to having a superior axe-throwing experience, there's specific information every customer should have. Whether customers are on a date night, hosting a corporate event or birthday party, it's important that any questions are answered and fears alleviated upfront.

When it comes to throwing axes, Axe Thro Co in Kearny Mesa has outlined some things customers should look for when deciding which venue is the best to book and how to get the most out of their experience.

Axe in bullseye

First thing's first. According to Axe Thro Co founder Jimmy Rose, the welfare of patrons should be the main priority for everyone — that includes participants and observers. He said that all axe-throwing facilities must have rules for a variety of safety-related concerns.

Of significant interest for customers is how facilities manage intoxication. "At Axe Thro Co, we screen for this during the entry process and continue to monitor patron behavior using coaches and floor managers," Rose said.

In addition, every axe-throwing facility should have lane dividers that begin at the target wall and extend at least to the thrower's area as well as have floor-to-ceiling barriers between each target.

There should also be a back-stop to anticipate bounce-back from a thrown axe. The point of the back-stop is for spectators to feel safe and not worry about getting hit by an axe that doesn't stick. "Bounce-back happens because axes are thrown too hard and over or under rotate," Rose said. "Safety and precision are the name of the game. The idea is to throw smart, not hard."

In addition to safety, Rose said there's got to be an entertaining atmosphere at an axe-throwing facility for customers to enjoy with upbeat music, which helps facilitate energy and encourage participation. In addition, customers who may have reservations about axe throwing themselves but are tagging along with a party should have other options to consider. For example, Axe Thro Co offers billiards, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect 4.

Lastly, axe-throwing expertise is essential. Customers should feel inclined to ask about a coach's technical proficiency. For example, Rose said the coaches are trained for three months on teaching patrons how to throw an axe well and correctly.

Regarding the number of coaches to large parties, customers should see one per two targets that stays with groups for the entirety of their event.

Finally, per local and state health mandates, patrons should also be assured that facility equipment is cleaned to COVID-19 standards and that axes are of high quality, maintained properly and checked before every event, with axe-throwing areas accommodating for social distancing.

For more information on how Axe Thro Co runs its facility with a focus on safety, fun and superior expertise, visit www.axethroco.com.

Related Images

axe-thro-co.jpg

Axe Thro Co

Axe in bullseye

SOURCE Axe Thro Co