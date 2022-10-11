San Diego-based Music Production Companies Bring the First-Annual Ayotl Music Festival to Mayto, Jalisco to Raise Money for Cabo Corrientes School Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Music Company and High Point Music bring the first-ever Ayotl Festival in Mayto, Jalisco, a destination music festival born from an intention to raise money for the school children in the region & year round turtle conservation program. The four-day festival takes place December 1-4, 2022, and features musical guests HIRIE , Thrive , Ethan Tucker, Ted Bowne of Passafire , Shanin Blake, Sammy Brue , SM Familia , Mystic Roots , DJ Lexy Love and DJ Cootdog .

Proceeds from the Ayotl Music Festival will benefit the Cabo Corrientes School Foundation. The foundation is committed to providing communities with educational resources that they would not otherwise receive. Currently, many of the local children must walk an hour each way to attend school, which can be a huge deterrent to receiving the education that they want and deserve. Proceeds from Ayotl Fest will fund the purchase of a school bus, gasoline, the hiring of a dedicated bus driver, and the continued employment of a full-time teacher to support the students in the Cabo Corrientes region.

Additionally, a portion of proceeds will also fund our year-round conservation projects dedicated to improving the survival rate of sea turtles through education and preservation of their nesting sites as human activity has had a direct negative impact on the survival of the species. The three turtle species most commonly found along the local region are the Olive Ridley, the Leatherback (both considered "vulnerable") and the Green Turtle, considered endangered due to their decreasing populations. Festival guests can participate in the release of baby sea turtles at Campamento Tortuguero Mayto, located near the festival, to help repopulation efforts and provide guests with a first-hand educational and one-of-a-kind experience.

"We chose the name Ayotl because it means 'turtle shell' in the local language of Nahuatl," said Ramiro Llamas of Pacific Music Co. "We wanted to honor the local culture and our commitment to giving back to this beautiful area. By hosting a responsible and ethical music festival, we are going to enjoy great music while giving back and making the world a better place too."

The Ayotl Music Festival is in the beautiful town of Mayto, a two hour drive south from Puerto Vallarta. With beautiful sunsets and endless beaches, Mayto is one of the last unspoiled beaches on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. Festival packages include accommodation for three nights at Hotel Mayto , three nights of music, pool and beach access, free WIFI, day excursions and more. Providing an opportunity for guests to help raise money and awareness for a good cause, experience natural beauty, hear incredible music, and be present with like-minded individuals, Ayotl Festival is the ultimate destination music festival experience.

To learn more about Ayotl Festival, visit the website at https://ayotlfestival.com

