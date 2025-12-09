San Diego County modernizes budgeting with cloud-based CGI Advantage®

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced that San Diego County, California has launched the CGI Advantage cloud-based Performance Budgeting solution. This upgrade builds on the County's existing system that leverages CGI Advantage Insight, TestSavvy, and CGI Advantage Academy to deliver a robust and secure end-to-end budgeting platform that aligns with the County's strategic priorities.

The County's move from an on-premises system to CGI Advantage in the cloud represents a key milestone in its broader modernization strategy. The transition simplifies updates and feature modifications, with the aim of enhancing the user experience. The upgrade also reduces operational costs, improves system functionality, and strengthens the County's security and compliance posture.

"Our partnership with CGI continues to guide us on our journey to modernize the County's budgeting processes," said Damien Quinn, Financial Policy and Planning Director, Office of Financial Planning at San Diego County. "By moving to a cloud-based solution, the County not only enhances its budgeting capabilities but also creates a foundation for future growth and innovation."

Key benefits of the transition include migration to a SaaS model leveraging the new analytics-first paradigm of CGI Advantage, enabling County analysts to access critical information in real time. As part of the initiative, CGI is also helping the County convert legacy reports to CGI Advantage Insight, a step that will modernize reporting and improve decision-making.

Enhanced user support will be provided through the CGI Advantage Academy, ensuring that employees can fully utilize the platform's capabilities, while automated testing via TestSavvy will streamline the update process and enhance system reliability. The CGI Advantage platform, widely recognized for its flexibility and security, enables the County to achieve a seamless and efficient budgeting process that supports operational excellence and enhances public service delivery.

"Through our deep partnership with the County of San Diego, CGI is delivering modern digital services that enhance operational efficiency and enable smarter, data-driven budgeting decisions," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader for U.S. West Operations, CGI. "By combining our cloud and managed services expertise with the CGI Advantage platform, we're helping the County advance its modernization strategy and deliver improved outcomes for its community. This upgrade reaffirms our commitment to supporting the County's modernization goals and aligns with CGI's mission to empower public sector clients through innovative technology."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

cgi.com/newsroom

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.