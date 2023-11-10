San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson Joins Jamul Casino® and The Jamul Indian Village of California Tribe in Honoring Veterans

Tribe's Annual Donation to Organizations Serving Veterans Goes to Central Surf San Diego

JAMUL, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Supervisor Joel Anderson of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors joined Jamul Casino and the Jamul Indian Village of California Tribe to commemorate Veterans Day with an exclusive event at Jamul Casino. This seventh annual luncheon paid tribute to 54 members of the Tribe and Casino team who have served in the military. The event also featured its annual check presentation to a local Veterans' organization—this year given to Central Surf San Diego. The yearly Veterans Day luncheon is part of the Jamul Tribe and Jamul Casino's commitment to recognize the courageous work of individuals and organizations making a difference in the San Diego community.

The Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV) and Jamul Casino commemorated Veterans Day on Thursday, November 9, 2023. From left to right, pictured are: JIV Tribal Council Treasurer Teresa Cousins, San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, Central Surf San Diego CEO Denise Graham, JIV Tribal Vice-Chairman Michael Hunter, JIV Tribal Councilmember James Hunter, JIV Tribal Council Secretary Jasmine Aloese, and JIV Tribal Councilmember James Cuero. Image courtesy Jamul Casino.

President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, Mary Cheeks, states, "This event is an opportunity to honor the strong legacy of military service among the Jamul Indian Village Tribal Members and Jamul Casino Team Members. Having so many Service Members among our team is truly a source of pride. We are thankful for the sacrifices they have made and the talents they bring to our team."

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, states, "Today, it is my sincere privilege to be able to honor the sacrifice of Veterans by contributing to Central Surf San Diego. Their mission of wellness and healing resonates in our Tribal communities and we are honored to include them in our philanthropic efforts. I also want to especially acknowledge our American Indian Veterans—they have served in every major conflict in every capacity and in every generation since the military was established. Their enduring legacy carries on and we are proud to be able to recognize them today."

Central Surf San Diego

A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Central Surf San Diego was founded by Coast Guard Veteran Denise Graham, who discovered the calming and healing effects of the ocean in 2015. She founded Central Surf to promote health and healing among Veterans and others who have experienced trauma by using nature, athletics, and the power of the ocean.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports 1,200 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

