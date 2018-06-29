San Diego Microgrid Conference Early Bird Savings End Saturday, June 30th

This year's exciting keynote speaker lineup holds top minds from some of the most influential companies in the industry. A few of the highly anticipated names include Jon Wellinghoff, CEO and Founder of GridPolicy Inc., Karl R. Rábago, Executive Director of the Pace Energy and Climate Center, Peter Lilienthal, CEO of HOMER Energy, and many others.

HIMC 2018 has planned 8 conference tracks:

The Role of Regulation

Microgrid Business Models

The California Experience

Energy Access Microgrids

Island Microgrids

Arctic Microgrids

New Innovations in Controls

Distributed Energy Case Studies

Early Bird registration savings end Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Early bird registration prices cover the full conference package and grant unlimited admission to any and all conference sessions, breakfasts, luncheons, breaks, the evening reception, and online access to the Official HOMER International Microgrid Conference and Exhibition Conference Papers.

A full listing of HIMC 2018's conference tracks, daily schedule, exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, travel/hotel details, and registration information is available on the event website - microgridconference.com

For more information or assistance registering, visit their Contact Us page.

CONTACT: Brigette Burich, bburich@forester.net

