San Diego Teen Missing: Public Urged to Help Locate Daisy Campos

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of Daisy Campos is urgently seeking the public's help after the teenager went missing on November 5, 2025. Daisy did not return home after leaving Crawford High School in San Diego. She was last seen wearing black shorts, white Adidas shoes, and an Oceanside High School sweater with "Campos" and the number 61 on the back.

Loved ones are deeply concerned and asking the community to share Daisy's photo, check security footage, and report any sightings or information that may help bring her home.

"We believe Daisy may have connected with someone through social media and lured away from home, possibly from out of state," said a family advocate. "This expands the search beyond San Diego, and we need national awareness and support."

The case has been reported to the San Diego Police Department under Case No. 25-401671 and Event No. 2511007050. Anyone with information may contact:

San Diego Police Department

4020 Murphy Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92123

(619) 531-2000

You may also call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at

1-800-843-5678.

Moses Castillo, a retired LAPD detective and licensed private investigator, has joined the search efforts.

Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC

550 N Brand Blvd, Suite 1990, Glendale, CA 91203

(714) 599-2233

[email protected]

PI License No. 189920

Media inquiries, advocacy coordination, and interview requests should be directed to:

Moses Castillo (Primary Contact)

714-599-2233

[email protected]

Based in Glendale, CA — supporting families across Southern California

Instagram:@detectivemosescastillo

Daisy's mother and siblings are available for interviews in both English and Spanish.

Photos and family videos of Daisy will be provided to verified media outlets and advocacy partners.

Please share Daisy's photo and help us bring her home. Every repost matters.

SOURCE Moses Castillo Investigations, LLC