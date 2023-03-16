PenFed Credit Union named presenting sponsor of Military Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO and TYSONS, Va., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Wave Fútbol Club announced today a multi-year partnership with PenFed as the Official Credit Union of Wave FC. PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, will serve as the presenting partner of the Wave's Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 26.

San Diego Wave FC and PenFed Credit Union Announce Multi-Year Partnership (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union)

"We are thrilled to welcome PenFed Credit Union to the Wave FC family," said Jill Ellis, President of San Diego Wave FC. "This partnership highlights our shared values of our club and PenFed Credit Union in honoring those who serve or have served our country."

The partnership also incorporates PenFed Credit Union with digital LED signage at Wave FC home matches and a pre-game activation on May 26 at Snapdragon Stadium.

"PenFed is proud to support the national military and defense community every day for over 88 years," said PenFed President/CEO James Schenck. "We are especially excited for the opportunity to show appreciation for veterans and active-duty service members and their families in the San Diego region as they cheer for the Wave at Snapdragon stadium."

Single game tickets for all matches, including Military Appreciation Night, are now on sale here. More details regarding Military Appreciation Night will be released.

About PenFed

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.8 million members worldwide with $35.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter.

About San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

San Diego Wave FC enters its second season as a club after historic success in 2022. In its inaugural 2022 season, San Diego broke the record for both the NWSL Playoff attendance record and the NWSL regular-season record, with 26,215 and 32,000 fans. Wave FC also made history in 2022 as the first expansion team to make the playoffs before advancing to the NWSL Semi-Final.

Don't miss a moment of Wave FC's 2023 campaign by securing your 2023 Season Tickets today. Season Ticket members enjoy a one-of-a-kind game day experience at the new Snapdragon Stadium with an array of benefits like exclusive events, gifts, discounts and more. Supporters should stay tuned on club social media and at sandiegowavefc.com for additional player updates and information on the upcoming season.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union