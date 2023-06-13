San Diego Welcomes GOGO Charters' Bus and Shuttle Fleet to America's Finest City

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing greater San Diego. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events, and special occasions.

GOGO Charters bus rolls into San Diego

GOGO Charters offers transportation solutions for all kinds of group trips. Whether you need a charter bus for employee shuttles between Gaslamp Quarter and your office in La Jolla, a field trip to the San Diego Zoo, a dinner cruise to Coronado or seeing a Padres game at Petco Park, GOGO Charters can get you there.

"San Diego's thriving biotech community and renowned tourism industry deserve a transportation partner that understands their unique needs," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "With GOGO Charters, local businesses can seamlessly transport their teams to conferences, corporate events, and team-building retreats, while tourism leaders can ensure a comfortable and memorable experience for visitors exploring the city's world-class attractions. Our commitment to excellence, backed by our 24/7 reservation team and fleet of modern buses, guarantees that every journey is characterized by professionalism, reliability and unparalleled customer service."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Delta, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

