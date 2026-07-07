San Diego Zoo Safari Park's Harter Veterinary Medical Center Celebrates 25 Years of Advancing Wildlife Care and Innovation

The hospital has cared for more than 50,000 animals while advancing wildlife medicine, conservation, and education

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is celebrating 25 years of advancing wildlife medicine and providing world-class care for wildlife. Since opening in 2001, the hospital has cared for more than 50,000 animals ranging from the tiny 7-gram Pacific pocket mouse to a 700-pound okapi.

At the Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center, giraffe calf Msituni wears a custom orthotic brace designed to correct a congenital leg condition that prevented her from standing and walking normally

Its team of veterinarians, registered veterinary technicians, wildlife care specialists and other animal care professionals — including pharmacy supervisor, wildlife health registrar, hospital manager, wildlife care supervisor and department coordinator — provides specialized care for wildlife across the Safari Park and advances San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's global conservation mission.

"If the past 25 years is any reflection of the next 25 years, innovation will continue to be a cornerstone of care at the Harter Veterinary Medical Center," said Matt Kinney, director of Veterinary Services at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "Our team continually uses its experience, curiosity, and creativity to solve complex medical problems and collaborates with experts across human and veterinary medicine to bring cutting-edge equipment and techniques to zoological medicine."

Collaboration drives many of the hospital's most innovative solutions. When a three-month-old giraffe calf was born with her front legs bending in the wrong direction, wildlife health and wildlife care teams partnered with orthotic experts to design a custom set of braces specially engineered for a growing giraffe calf to correct the abnormality and give her a chance to thrive. The teams also developed a custom protective shoe for a southern white rhinoceros to support wound healing. These are just two examples of the creative, multidisciplinary approach that has helped define the hospital's first 25 years.

Built to meet the unique needs of wildlife, every aspect of the hospital was designed with wildlife health, safety and welfare in mind. The facility includes a state-of-the-art imaging suite with a CT table large enough to accommodate a silverback gorilla and an overhead hoist system capable of safely moving animals weighing 2,000 pounds. Even routine medical equipment is adapted for wildlife patients, including spiral-coiled IV lines for horned species that help prevent tangling during treatment.

"The Harter Veterinary Medical Center represents the very best of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's mission in action," said Shawn Dixon, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "For 25 years, this extraordinary team has combined expertise and innovation to provide world-class care for wildlife while advancing the science that helps protect species around the globe."

In addition to providing innovative care for wildlife, the Harter Veterinary Medical Center serves as an important training hub for the next generation of wildlife health professionals through hands-on learning opportunities for veterinary students and residents. Through a collaborative residency program with University of California, Davis and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Harter has hosted 23 wildlife health residents since the program's first resident began in 2001. The center has also mentored more than 200 veterinary students and, over the past five years, has expanded support to increase accessibility to these valuable training opportunities.

Over the last 25 years, the Harter Veterinary Medical Center has played a vital role in advancing animal care, supporting conservation efforts and training the next generation of wildlife health professionals. As it looks to the future, the hospital remains committed to pushing the boundaries of wildlife medicine and helping create a world where all life thrives.

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About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

CONTACT: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Public Relations

619-685-3291

[email protected]

sdzwa.org

SOURCE San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance