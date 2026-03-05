San Diego Zoo Safari Park Celebrates Official Opening of Elephant Valley

The Much-anticipated Experience was Meticulously Designed to Ignite a Passion for Elephant Conservation

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park celebrated the official opening of the all-new Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. Park guests were invited to experience the much-anticipated space for the first time following an opening ceremony with San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance leaders and government officials. The ceremony included remarks from San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego Councilmember Marni van Wilpert. Other city and community leaders including Escondido Mayor Dane White were in attendance.

Young guests enjoy Elephant Valley at the San Diego Safari Park Credit: San Diego Safari Park

Now open, Elephant Valley has been meticulously designed to generate greater empathy, understanding and appreciation for elephants, while igniting a desire to protect them and their native habitats. Surrounded by African savanna elephants on multiple sides, guests of all ages will encounter what it feels like to share common ground with the herd. Walking beside the world's largest land mammal, they will notice the intricacies of the elephants' wrinkled skin and long eyelashes, and create a connection with one of the most powerful, sensitive, and complex animals on the planet. Walking over the bridge to reach the other side of the valley, visitors will notice an elephant passageway directly beneath their feet. This underpass is similar to wildlife corridors in native habitats.

"If you talk to any of our experts here today or throughout our Alliance, they will tell you that conservation is a long-term commitment. Victories and successes are built on years, decades of focused efforts and research, and meaningful collaboration," said Shawn Dixon, president and chief executive officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Elephant Valley not only mirrors the African grasslands—it represents the vital role San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance plays in international conservation."

The Safari Park's elephant herd consists of eight individuals: matriarch Swazi, Ndlulamitsi (Ndlula), Umngani, Qinisa (Nisa), Phakamile (Kami), Khosi, Mkhaya and Umzula-Zuli (Zuli). The herd's founding members, Swazi, Ndlula and Umngani, were rescued in 2003. Elephant Valley is an immersive journey for guests to learn about the crucial role elephants serve as ecosystem engineers and better understand the nuances of the herd's rich social structure.

At the heart of Elephant Valley is the two-story restaurant Mkutano House. Inspired by the rich and varied culinary traditions across Africa's many regions and blending them with global influences, the restaurant offers a harmonious fusion of familiar flavors with bold notes. The Swahili word Mkutano refers to gathering with purpose. Mkutano House is uniquely positioned directly alongside one of Elephant Valley's two expansive watering holes, a 240,000-gallon oasis where the herd wades, swims and plays—a profound experience for those who pay witness to their natural bonding behavior. Nearby, Mkutano Park serves as a gathering place to learn from educators about the awe-inspiring wildlife of the region.

"I am so proud to see Elephant Valley become one with the Safari Park today," said Pat McTigue, interim executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. "A central component of this transformative space is community. Visiting Elephant Valley gives us chance to celebrate the wonders of nature together, whether it's the African savanna or the San Pasqual Valley. I'm excited to see how this space inspires our community to protect and connect with wildlife and wild places for years to come."

The Elephant Valley experience will shine a spotlight on San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's global conservation partners and celebrate the vibrant cultures and local communities in Kenya where people and elephants coexist. Vibrantly beaded talking sticks representing traditional Samburu artistry are unique location markers and storytelling stopping points throughout Elephant Valley. Mkutano House is adorned with stunning artifacts hand made by BeadWORKS Kenya artisans. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is proud to partner with BeadWORKS Kenya, a social enterprise of Northern Rangelands Trust. BeadWORKS helps women artisans in seminomadic, pastoralist communities earn a reliable income using traditional beading skills passed down through generations.

The rich plant life in Elephant Valley has been curated by a team of expert horticulturists and arborists to authentically replicate the sights, sounds and smells of Africa's diverse ecosystems, specifically the vast savanna and grasslands. More than 350 individual plants have been grown for Elephant Valley, representing rare and endangered African plants.

Elephant Valley bridges the vital work happening in San Diego to the collaborative elephant conservation initiatives San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance supports in the African savanna. African savanna elephants are currently listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species due in large part to the rise of human-elephant conflict across range countries. Research conducted in Africa and with the Safari Park's elephant herd provide an opportunity to advance technologies and approaches to monitor and protect elephants in the wild, and support coexistence. Increasing knowledge of elephant health needs and the complexity of their social behaviors has equipped the organization and its partners with valuable insight into what successful conservation outcomes look like for the species.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is grateful for the more than 5,200 donors who have made Elephant Valley possible, including a lead gift from Denny Sanford and foundational gifts given by Stephanie Petersen, the Warren Family Foundation, Marian Frank, Gisela Hill, Nelson Millsberg, Frank and Linda Riolo, Lisa and Wayne Stelmar, Tisha Hunte Wheat, and Betty Jo Williams.

The Safari Park, spanning 1,800 acres in Escondido, California, is home to over 3,000 animals representing more than 290 species. This one-of-a-kind destination offers guests of all ages the opportunity to strengthen their connection to wildlife and the natural world. Elephant Valley is included with Safari Park admission. For more information, visit sdzsafaripark.org/elephantvalley. For weddings at Mkutano House, visit https://sdzwa.org/weddings .

