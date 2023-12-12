San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Welcomes Civic Leaders Adam Day and Kenji Price to its Board of Trustees

SAN DIEGO , Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance will welcome two new members to its Board of Trustees next month with the appointment of Adam Day, chief administrative officer for the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, and Kenji M. Price, Managing Counsel at Epic Games, Inc. Starting their tenure on January 1, Day and Price aim to add extensive expertise to the board and further the nonprofit conservation organization's mission of global wildlife conservation.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam and Kenji to our board," said Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "They bring a wealth of knowledge from multiple sectors and are proven civic leaders in their own right. Adam and Kenji are each an example of what it means to put the community first, and their perspectives and insights will be invaluable as we further evolve as an organization."

Adam Day has a distinguished history as a senior executive with over 30 years of professional experience in public administration, management, and public affairs, including running multimillion-dollar budgets, directing large-scale public projects, and advocating for community development and educational programs. As the chief administrative officer for the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, he works closely with the elected tribal chairman and council to manage budgets and operations of more than a dozen tribal departments with 230 employees providing municipal government services, including police, fire, community development, education, medical and dental.

Day served on the Board of Trustees of the California State University system, championing greater diversity, advocating for systemic positive change, and supporting the university's expansion into Mission Valley. Day's commitment to public education was inspired by his late father, Thomas Day, who served as San Diego State University president for 18 years.

Kenji Price is a Managing Counsel at Epic Games, Inc., an interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology, where he handles regulatory work.  Before joining Epic Games, Price was a litigation partner at McDermott, Will & Emery LLP, with a practice focus of white collar defense, internal investigations, and complex civil litigation.

Before joining McDermott, Will & Emery, Price had a distinguished career in public service, most recently serving as the Senate-confirmed, United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii.  As United States Attorney, Price was the chief federal law enforcement official in Hawaii, responsible for overseeing federal criminal prosecutions and civil matters, and leading an office of numerous attorneys and support staff.  Price also served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, where he prosecuted numerous criminal cases on behalf of the United States government.

In addition to his civilian career, Price served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army.  During approximately four years of active-duty service, he deployed overseas on four occasions, leading soldiers in the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.  He was twice awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his overseas service.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships. Through wildlife care, science expertise and collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. Annually, the Alliance reaches over 1 billion people, in person at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park and virtually in 150 countries through media channels, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming in children's hospitals in 13 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

