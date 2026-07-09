San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Welcomes Two New Executives to Its Leadership Team

Annie Fitzgerald joins as Chief Operating Officer and Allyson Carr joins as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance today announced the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team. Annie Fitzgerald joins the organization as Chief Operating Officer, and Allyson Carr joins as Chief Human Resources Officer. Both leaders bring decades of experience and a shared commitment to building strong, people-centered cultures that support the Alliance's global conservation mission.

Annie Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Allyson Carr, Chief Human Resources Officer, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Annie Fitzgerald is an executive leader with over 20 years of experience building high-performing teams, leading organizational transformation, and driving operational excellence across complex organizations. As San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's Chief Operating Officer, she holds a record of transformational leadership and deep roots in the San Diego community.

Most recently, she served as Vice President, Operations with Grand America Hotels & Resorts and General Manager at The Westgate Hotel and AquaVie Fitness + Wellness Club, a distinguished luxury property in the heart of downtown San Diego. She reported directly to the company board and led strategic planning, capital investment, people and technology transformation, and cross-functional collaboration across a multi-property portfolio.

"Annie is known for her collaborative leadership style and her deep commitment to community relations," said Shawn Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "She invests in the people she works with and builds cultures that help teams thrive. Her ability to blend strategic vision with practical, day-to-day operational know-how makes her a tremendous addition to our Alliance."

Allyson Carr arrives with more than two decades of HR leadership experience, having held senior roles at some of the world's leading companies, including General Mills, Teradata, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Most recently, she served at Cybereason, where she led people operations across 20 countries.

"Throughout her career, Allyson has been known as a leader who genuinely invests in people and builds cultures that help teams thrive," said Shawn Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "She brings both strategic vision and practical know-how to everything she does, and we're very much looking forward to the energy and expertise she'll bring to our team."

Together, Fitzgerald and Carr bring the leadership, vision, and people-first approach that will help guide San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance into its next chapter of conservation impact.

PRESS ROOM: https://sandiegozoo.box.com/s/natuhqbximw6rt532vt6hpva8yqtxrlq

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships and groundbreaking efforts at the world-famous San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, both leading zoological institutions and accredited botanical gardens. Through wildlife care expertise, cutting-edge science and continued collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. The Alliance reaches over 1 billion people annually through its two conservation parks and media channels in 170 countries, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television, available in children's hospitals across 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

CONTACT:

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Public Relations

619-685-3291

[email protected]

sdzwa.org

SOURCE San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance