SAN DIEGO'S LITTLE ITALY WELCOMES NEW COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT BLENDING NEIGHBORHOOD CHARM WITH UPSCALE, CONTEMPORARY STAY

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter of hospitality unfolds in San Diego's iconic Little Italy with the debut of Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy, welcoming travelers to experience modern comfort in one of the city's most vibrant neighborhoods. The new 334-room hotel features some of Little Italy's largest guest suites, signature dining showcasing Mediterranean-Californian cuisine, an array of upscale amenities, more than 10,000 square feet of event space and a prime, walkable location near San Diego's celebrated dining, arts and waterfront attractions.

Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy

"Little Italy captures the heart of San Diego — its energy, culture and coastal charm," said Alpha Barry, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy. "We've created a stay that feels both sophisticated and soulful, where guests can unwind, connect and savor the best of the city through our suites, amenities and dining."

Designed to mirror San Diego's signature blend of sophistication and coastal ease, the property draws inspiration from the city's sea, sand and sky. Guests can choose from six modern room types, including four signature suites that balance style, space and comfort:

Fibonacci Suite – 700 square feet spanning two levels, featuring a spiral staircase, a separate living area and a loft-style bedroom.

– 700 square feet spanning two levels, featuring a spiral staircase, a separate living area and a loft-style bedroom. Corner Suite – 780 square feet, expansive workspace and a separate living area complete with a sectional sofa.

– 780 square feet, expansive workspace and a separate living area complete with a sectional sofa. Basilone Suite – 800 square feet with two Juliet balconies, a separate living area, dining space with a food preparation area and a freestanding tub.

– 800 square feet with two Juliet balconies, a separate living area, dining space with a food preparation area and a freestanding tub. Midway Suite – 820 square feet featuring two Juliet balconies, a separate living area and a freestanding tub.

The hotel's signature restaurant, Orexi, brings the sun-drenched flavors of the Mediterranean together with California's seasonal freshness. With a warm, lively atmosphere that feels intimate and relaxed, guests can savor rotating menus, house-made spreads, shareable plates and handcrafted cocktails crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

The hotel's amenities are thoughtfully designed to inspire relaxation and wellness. Guests can unwind beside the Skydeck pool, complete with plush lounge seating, or take in sweeping views of San Diego Bay from the sunset terrace, where a glowing fireplace sets the scene for golden-hour gatherings. The state-of-the-art fitness center, featuring Peloton bikes and floor-to-ceiling windows, offers an energizing workout experience infused with natural light and city views.

With more than 10,000 square feet of flexible event space across six distinctive venues, Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy provides an ideal setting for everything from intimate receptions to large-scale conferences. Each space pays homage to the neighborhood's heritage, with names such as The India Street Room, The Amici Ballroom and The Cardini Boardroom.

Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy is located at 1646 Front St. This central location provides convenient, walkable access to San Diego's best restaurants, cultural landmarks and waterfront attractions. For the latest updates, follow Courtyard by Marriott San Diego Downtown Little Italy on Instagram at @CourtyardLittleItaly and LinkedIn at Courtyard San Diego Downtown Little Italy.

