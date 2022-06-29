San Francisco Bay University Celebrates Graduation of Four Years' Worth of Classes

The guest speaker, Ms. Julie Nguyen, shared her inspirational story of climbing the ladder at Google and in her career despite adversity. She implored students by stating, "When you exit through the doors today, take what you learned.... leave with passion and determination and use your accomplishments to make a difference." Ms. Nguyen is currently a Director of Business Development at Mack Talent and is known as a leadership expert and business professional.

Also speaking at the ceremony, SFBU Executive Vice President Paul Choi congratulated the graduates and praised them for their perseverance in the face of adversity, citing COVID-19 as an example. "This university is about providing opportunities; it's our mission. So, we didn't sit idly during the pandemic; we actually worked hard to meet our goal," said Choi.

Choi continued, "We hope that you are proud of your university and the opportunities, education, and experience it has given you. And this is all in the hopes that you can make a positive difference in life, however big or small."

Graduates from these classes received bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, business, and electrical engineering. All are highly sought-after professions, even during an economic downturn. These graduates join the ranks of over 10,000 SFBU alumni who are making a difference within the business and tech industries, with graduates working at Tesla, Cisco, Wells Fargo, and Google as well as in their communities all over the world. Recent graduates are working at Google as a Software Development Engineer, Nokia as a Software Quality Assurance Engineer, TiVO as the Lead Technical Architect, and Verizon Media as a Software Engineer.

Congratulations, SFBU grads! We can't wait to see what you'll do next!

