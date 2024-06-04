San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium Celebrates 41st Anniversary Gala: Charting the Path for Health Equity

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC), a partnership of 12 community health centers that for over 40 years has been a local leader in the movement for health equity, will hold its 41st anniversary gala at the Green Room at the San Francisco War Memorial on Thursday June 6th from 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM.

SFCCC believes that San Francisco is, and always has been, a city at the forefront of innovation, particularly in the realms of public health and social justice. This year's gala will highlight trailblazing community leaders whose groundbreaking policies and initiatives serve as a model for the nation. They are proud to honor:

Dr. Mark Ghaly – Appointed as Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019, Dr. Ghaly brings a wealth of experience in county health leadership. His dedication to promoting health equity and addressing social determinants of health has had a transformative impact on healthcare delivery systems in California .

– Appointed as Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency by Governor in 2019, Dr. Ghaly brings a wealth of experience in county health leadership. His dedication to promoting health equity and addressing social determinants of health has had a transformative impact on healthcare delivery systems in . Gilda Gonzales – Serving as CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California since 2017, Gilda Gonzales has been a trailblazer in advancing reproductive healthcare and advocating for social justice. She has a long history of community service, having served as CEO of the Unity Council, and various leadership roles for the city of Oakland and state of California .

– Serving as CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California since 2017, has been a trailblazer in advancing reproductive healthcare and advocating for social justice. She has a long history of community service, having served as CEO of the Unity Council, and various leadership roles for the city of and state of . Dr. Ilana Strubel – With nearly three decades of experience as a veterinarian, Dr. Strubel has been a tireless advocate for health equity for humans and animals alike. In 2001, she helped SFCCC found our Veterinary Street Outreach Services program to provide free veterinary care to the companion animals of unhoused San Franciscans, where she still volunteers to this day.

SFCCC's gala provides a unique forum to unite healthcare leaders, advocates, and community members for a celebration of our accomplishments over the past year. Tickets for the gala are available at https://www.sfccc.org/2024-gala .

About SFCCC: The San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) is a partnership of 12 community health centers that serve as the largest primary care safety net delivery system in San Francisco. For over 40 years, SFCCC and its members have been leaders in improving the health status and reducing the health disparities of San Francisco's diverse low-income communities through direct service, population expertise and community leadership.

Media Contact: Mira Levy, [email protected]

SOURCE San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium