San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium Publishes Study Evaluating a Collaborative Model for Reducing Inequities in Access to Cancer Prevention.

News provided by

San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium

03 Aug, 2023, 13:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC), a partnership of nonprofit health centers that provides leadership and fosters innovation to improve community health, is pleased to announce the publication of a study analyzing its collaboration with the San Francisco Cancer Initiative (SF CAN) to increase colorectal cancer screening among patients served by community clinics.

Continue Reading
Screening champions promote awareness about colorectal cancer at the Mission Neighborhood Health Center.
Screening champions promote awareness about colorectal cancer at the Mission Neighborhood Health Center.

SF CAN, a UCSF-affiliated organization dedicated to reducing inequities in access to cancer prevention, has been providing technical assistance and resources focused on colorectal cancer screening to several of SFCCC's 12 member clinics since 2018.  This qualitative study takes interviews with SFCCC staff and community health center leaders and screening champions to analyze the perceived influence of the program, and the factors that promoted or hindered screening efforts.

The study's findings indicate that SF CAN's support was viewed as highly beneficial in engaging clinic staff in implementing screening activities. "One of the most helpful things has been a feeling that there's an outside source coming in that really keeps us alert and on our toes. It's just emotional and feeling of support is encouraging", shared a medical director at one clinic.

Other interviewees observed that the project fostered open communication within the health centers, promoting new strategies to increase screening rates and address barriers like staffing challenges, patient housing instability, and the COVID-19 pandemic. While screening rates among SFCCC clinics plunged in 2020 with the shelter-in-place orders, they had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. The collaboration with SF CAN was vital to this recovery by supporting screening strategies focused on telehealth visits, such as mailed stool tests.

SFCCC is pleased to have the success of this collaborative model recognized and would welcome similar partnerships in the future. When an independent organization like SF CAN, devoted to improving patient outcomes and reducing inequities, partners with a consortium and its member clinics to offer technical assistance and resources, there is great potential of enhancing community health among diverse and low-income populations.

For more information about this project, please contact Dr. David Ofman, Chief Medical Officer at SFCCC. 

SOURCE San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.