San Francisco Massage Abuse Attorney Mary Alexander Alerts Survivors of 1 Year Statute of Limitations

Mary Alexander, principal and founder of Mary Alexander & Associates P.C., has decades of award-winning experience as a massage sex abuse lawyer. Ms. Alexander is alerting survivors of sexual abuse that the statute of limitations exists for one (1) year.

Massage customers are potentially vulnerable to sex abuse due to the nature of the service, and over the last several years there has been a significant increase in misconduct and sexual abuse allegations. Massage therapists and franchises have so far failed to take responsibility for their alleged wrongful actions. Massage Envy franchises in particular face many claims pertaining to abuse and misconduct by their employees. Ms. Alexander handles cases against massage spas and companies, like Massage Envy, which have a long history of complaints and lawsuits involving their massage therapists.

Throughout her career, Mary has helped a significant number of women that have survived or faced massage sex abuse. She ultimately works on their behalf to assist them in exercising their legal rights after suffering the unimaginable.

"The clients I represent who have undergone severe mistreatment from so-called massage therapists that claim to be "professionals" seek the rightful justice owed to them for the traumatic psychological and physical harm they unfortunately endured," said Mary Alexander. "I understand the hesitancy most survivors face as these are hard topics and situations to relive, but our firm handles every massage sex abuse survivor's case with the utmost sensitivity."

Seasoned San Francisco massage abuse lawyers at Mary Alexander and Associates assist in seeking the rightful compensation survivors deserve for the sexual abuse suffered at the hands of abusive, predatory massage therapists.

Viable massage therapist misconduct claims include various types of inappropriate touch and sexual misconduct such as:

Inappropriate groping, touching, or rubbing

Massaging areas of the body without prior consent

Massaging genitalia or breasts

The massage therapist asking the client to touch them inappropriately

Non-Consensual penetration

About Mary Alexander & Associates

With more than $1 billion obtained for clients, including survivors of sexual abuse and harassment, the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates is proud of its record and tradition of excellence.

