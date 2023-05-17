San Francisco Massage Abuse Attorney Mary Alexander Alerts Survivors of 1 Year Statute of Limitations

News provided by

Mary Alexander & Associates

17 May, 2023, 18:01 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander, principal and founder of Mary Alexander & Associates P.C., has decades of award-winning experience as a massage sex abuse lawyer. Ms. Alexander is alerting survivors of sexual abuse that the statute of limitations exists for one (1) year. 

Massage customers are potentially vulnerable to sex abuse due to the nature of the service, and over the last several years there has been a significant increase in misconduct and sexual abuse allegations. Massage therapists and franchises have so far failed to take responsibility for their alleged wrongful actions. Massage Envy franchises in particular face many claims pertaining to abuse and misconduct by their employees. Ms. Alexander handles cases against massage spas and companies, like Massage Envy, which have a long history of complaints and lawsuits involving their massage therapists.

Throughout her career, Mary has helped a significant number of women that have survived or faced massage sex abuse. She ultimately works on their behalf to assist them in exercising their legal rights after suffering the unimaginable.

"The clients I represent who have undergone severe mistreatment from so-called massage therapists that claim to be "professionals" seek the rightful justice owed to them for the traumatic psychological and physical harm they unfortunately endured," said Mary Alexander. "I understand the hesitancy most survivors face as these are hard topics and situations to relive, but our firm handles every massage sex abuse survivor's case with the utmost sensitivity."

Seasoned San Francisco massage abuse lawyers at Mary Alexander and Associates assist in seeking the rightful compensation survivors deserve for the sexual abuse suffered at the hands of abusive, predatory massage therapists. 

Viable massage therapist misconduct claims include various types of inappropriate touch and sexual misconduct such as: 

  • Inappropriate groping, touching, or rubbing
  • Massaging areas of the body without prior consent
  • Massaging genitalia or breasts
  • The massage therapist asking the client to touch them inappropriately
  • Non-Consensual penetration

About Mary Alexander & Associates

With more than $1 billion obtained for clients, including survivors of sexual abuse and harassment, the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates is proud of its record and tradition of excellence. Call their San Francisco massage abuse lawyers at 415-433-4440 for a confidential case consultation.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.