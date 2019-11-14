San Francisco Metropolitan Internet Exchange (SFMIX) Deploys Interconnection Platform in QTS' Santa Clara Data Center

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for diverse, open interconnection, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that San Francisco Metropolitan Internet Exchange (SFMIX) has deployed its community-driven interconnection platform in QTS' Santa Clara data center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

SFMIX's carrier and data center-neutral peering exchange deployment in QTS' Santa Clara data center supports QTS' commitment to support and participate in an open Internet ecosystem. The SFMIX features more than 50 peering participants across its Bay Area network fabric and serves as a focal point of bandwidth and network capacity in the Bay Area. Participating entities interconnect or "peer" with one another to improve network performance, increase resiliency, and reduce operational costs. The SFMIX allows ISPs, content providers and enterprises to quickly, cost-effectively and easily exchange IP traffic via direct connectivity to a variety of network and cloud service providers, content delivery networks and enterprises.

"QTS is committed to creating the most optimized and resilient carrier-neutral interconnection platforms while reinforcing our core values of neutrality and transparency," said Sean Baillie, Chief of Staff, QTS. "SFMIX is a key addition allowing us to build upon hundreds of peering participants across our mega data center footprint."

Peering adoption and growth continues to increase. Today there are more than 950 peering points in the world and more are emerging every day. The SFMIX deployment further expands QTS' open Internet ecosystem and simplifies network strategies by providing diverse, cost effective connectivity options for managing network traffic.

"We are excited to partner with QTS and broaden the reach of SFMIX in the Bay Area and beyond," said Matt Peterson, Founder, SFMIX. "QTS is clearly demonstrating its commitment to open Internet ecosystem connectivity as evidenced by their deployment of similar exchanges nationally and we look forward to their support as a trusted partner for our premier interconnectivity services."

The SFMIX joins Florida IX, Atlanta IX, Chicago IX, Richmond IX, and Sacramento IX as the latest connectivity hubs established in QTS' mega data centers. QTS expects to continue to deploy similar regional connectivity hubs across its national portfolio to further enhance its open connectivity platform and solutions for customers.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

carter.cromley@qtsdatacenters.com

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

