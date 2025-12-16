SAN FRANCISCO SUPERVISORS DEMAND AMAZON BARGAIN WITH THE TEAMSTERS

Resolution Calls Out Amazon's Illegal Refusal to Recognize Union

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution today demanding that Amazon immediately begin bargaining with more than 100 warehouse workers and drivers at the company's DCK6 facility. The vote followed a rally and intense advocacy by Amazon Teamsters calling out the company's ongoing refusal to recognize the union.

Workers at DCK6 organized with the Teamsters last October . Since then, Amazon has refused to recognize the union and has responded with illegal union-busting, retaliation, and intimidation. This year, National Labor Relations Board Region 20 issued multiple complaints against Amazon's unlawful refusal to recognize the Teamsters at DCK6.

"Amazon is not above the law and must be held accountable. The Teamsters will not stop until Amazon ends their illegal union-busting and negotiates a fair contract," said Peter Finn, Co-Chair of California Teamsters and President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "The City of San Francisco has made it crystal clear that Amazon has a legal duty to bargain with us, and we will not rest until they come to the table."

"Workers at DCK6 showed tremendous courage by becoming one of the first warehouses on the West Coast to organize with the Teamsters last year, and Amazon responded with misinformation, intimidation, and retaliation," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665. "We thank the Board of Supervisors for demanding Amazon recognize the Teamsters and end these foolish stalling tactics."

Introduced by Rafael Mandelman, President of the Board of Supervisors, the resolution recognizes the year-long fight waged by DCK6 workers, affirms the importance of Amazon workers to San Francisco's economy, and calls attention to the urgent need for safer working conditions at the facility.

"Ever since we joined the Teamsters, Amazon has been more aggressive in trying to stop organizing at DCK6. But that only strengthens our resolve," said Janee Roberts, an Amazon worker at the DCK6 facility. "We are taking on the world's largest company, and we will fight relentlessly for the wages and safety protections we have rightfully earned."

