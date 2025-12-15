TEAMSTERS, SAN FRANCISCO SUPERVISORS TO DEMAND AMAZON BARGAIN CONTRACT

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters and elected officials will hold a press conference at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 16, in support of a resolution demanding that the e-commerce giant bargain with workers at its DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco.

The push for the resolution, which will be voted on tomorrow, follows more than a year of Amazon refusing to negotiate and illegally union busting at the DCK6 facility. Workers are fighting for better pay, safe working conditions, and a voice on the job. Many work part-time and are denied basic benefits.



Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7

Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665

Leah Pensler, Amazon Organizer

Janee Roberts, Amazon Teamster at DCK6

Rafael Mandleman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Shamann Walton, Supervisor for District 10



Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. PT



Steps of San Francisco City Hall

1 Carlton B Goodlett Place

San Francisco, CA 94102



