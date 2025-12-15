TEAMSTERS, SAN FRANCISCO SUPERVISORS TO DEMAND AMAZON BARGAIN CONTRACT

News provided byTeamsters Joint Council 7
Dec 15, 2025, 18:56 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters and elected officials will hold a press conference at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dec. 16, in support of a resolution demanding that the e-commerce giant bargain with workers at its DCK6 warehouse in San Francisco.
The push for the resolution, which will be voted on tomorrow, follows more than a year of Amazon refusing to negotiate and illegally union busting at the DCK6 facility. Workers are fighting for better pay, safe working conditions, and a voice on the job. Many work part-time and are denied basic benefits.
WHO:
Peter Finn, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7
Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 665
Leah Pensler, Amazon Organizer
Janee Roberts, Amazon Teamster at DCK6
Rafael Mandleman, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors
Shamann Walton, Supervisor for District 10
WHEN:
Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. PT
WHERE:
Steps of San Francisco City Hall
1 Carlton B Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102
VISUALS:
Teamsters and allies rallying, holding signs and banners
INTERVIEWS:
Available upon request
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 7
