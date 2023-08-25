SAN FRANCISCO ZOO TEAMSTERS WIN LANDMARK AGREEMENT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 856

25 Aug, 2023, 18:30 ET

Nearly 100 Workers Secure Wage Increases and Protections

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than eight months of negotiations and days before a potential strike, workers at the San Francisco Zoo represented by Teamsters Local 856 voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new four-year contract. Local 856 represents nearly 100 dedicated and passionate workers at the San Francisco Zoo, including animal keepers, dieticians, guest services workers, EVS workers, office assistants, accounting clerks, gardeners, and maintenance workers.

"Nothing was given to us. The improvements in this contract were won by the unwavering support of each and every one of our members," said Katy Tordsen, an animal keeper at the San Francisco Zoo. "Together, we won record wage increases and protections, but most importantly, dignity and respect on the job."

"San Francisco Zoo Teamsters exemplify the power of solidarity and collective action," said Peter Finn, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 856. "They have proven that when we stand together, we can win strong contracts at the bargaining table."

"This contract is a huge win for our members, underscoring the vital role our members play in the operation of the San Francisco Zoo," said Corey Hallman, a Local 856 union representative. "Their expertise and dedication create lifelong memories for guests from here in San Francisco and across the globe." 

Founded in 1949, Teamsters Local 856 represents over 17,000 hardworking members in the San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay, Sacramento, and Central Valley communities.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 856

Also from this source

SFO Teamsters 856 Members Join Nationwide Day of Action for Fair Contract at American Airlines

TEAMSTERS CONDEMN CPUC FOR EXPANSION OF ROBOTAXIS IN SAN FRANCISCO, UNDEMOCRATIC PROCESS CATERING TO BIG TECH

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.