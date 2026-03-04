San Francisco's Union Square to Bloom with 80,000 Vibrant Dutch Tulips on March 21 in Celebration of Spring

Tulip Day to once again kick off annual Union Square in Bloom campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The return of spring and summer in San Francisco's Union Square will arrive on Saturday, March 21, when the Union Square Alliance hosts its annual Tulip Day Presented by JPMorganChase. The event will transform Union Square into a tulip garden with 80,000 colorful American-produced flowers grown from Dutch bulbs.

"Each year, Tulip Day draws thousands of residents and visitors to Union Square, bringing great energy to the heart of our city," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "I'm thrilled for the return of Tulip Day this March as we continue working hand-in-hand with the Union Square Alliance to drive foot traffic, support local businesses, and accelerate our downtown recovery."

A floral tradition that dates back to the first Tulip Festival in 1929 in Holland, Michigan, Tulip Day Presented by JPMorganChase kicks off San Francisco's annual Union Square in Bloom initiative, in which businesses celebrate the arrival of Spring and Summer with floral displays, food, cocktails, and events, to celebrate Union Square's rich floral tradition.

"Tulip Day Presented by JPMorganChase represents the changing of the seasons—about growth and moving forward with positivity and resilience," Marisa Rodriguez, CEO of Union Square Alliance. "This has truly become a time-honored event in Union Square—one of our marquee moments and the kickoff to our months-long celebration of Union Square in Bloom. We can't wait to welcome thousands of enthusiastic visitors, here to pick their beautiful tulips, visit the new booths in the tulip field, and experience Union Square in the Spring. We are grateful for the leadership of Mayor Lurie, our City leaders, the support of JPMorganChase, and all our partners who help make this event possible."

The tulips on display are grown in the United States but the bulbs originate in the Netherlands. On Tulip Day, the public is invited to pick a free bouquet of tulips (eight tulips per person) for themselves or as a gift to a loved one.

Tulip Day Presented by JPMorganChase 2026 is organized by the Union Square Alliance, and additionally supported by the Office of Mayor Daniel Lurie, the San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, San Francisco Recreation & Parks, Anthos, Union Square Foundation, San Francisco Flower Market, and the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco .

Along with those sponsors, a youth group from the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC) will take part in the Tulip Day festivities. The CCDC is a community development organization serving primarily the Chinatown neighborhood, and also serve other areas including North Beach and the Tenderloin.

SOURCE The Union Square Alliance